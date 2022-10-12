Lockheed Martin Space is making another substantial investment in Lawrence County, Alabama. The Industrial Development Board of Lawrence County approved an amended project agreement for the Courtland facility at its September board meeting. The amendment included approximately $45 million in additional investment. Activities for this expansion include expanded manufacturing capabilities, including but not limited to harness and cable production, and assembly of Hypersonic glide bodies. The investment amount includes new equipment, building improvements, and land acquisition. The expansion is expected to be complete by December 2026.
With the pursuit of the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) and other new hypersonic business, Lockheed Martin Space is looking to increase capital investment commitments in exchange for local property tax and sales tax abatements in Huntsville and Courtland according to Cecily Lavender, Economic Development Manager for Lockheed Martin Space. In partnering with Lawrence County, Lockheed Martin hopes to deliver a cost competitive solution to their customers’ needs. Ms. Lavender indicated, “The partnership makes us more affordable and more competitive, which helps us to further grow and invest and create jobs for the local economy. In fact, we’ve met or exceeded the workforce commitments we originally made in the area.”
