MPD teams up with FBI to arrest Moulton man on child porn charges

Collier

On Monday, August 28, 2023, the Moulton Police Department in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), executed a search warrant on a residence on County Road 82. 

The warrant and subsequent arrest of David Edward Collier, 46, was a result of a joint investigation with the Moulton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding information that was received concerning child pornography. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.