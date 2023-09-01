MPD teams up with FBI to arrest Moulton man on child porn charges

On Monday, August 28, 2023, the Moulton Police Department in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), executed a search warrant on a residence on County Road 82.
The warrant and subsequent arrest of David Edward Collier, 46, was a result of a joint investigation with the Moulton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding information that was received concerning child pornography.
The Moulton Police Department was contacted by a law enforcement agency, located in another state, advising that they had found child pornography images on a suspect's electronic devices that apparently originated from a person with a Moulton, AL address.
Officer Tabitha Campbell , the lead investigator on the case, received the information due to her role as member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). This Task Force is dedicated to investigating, prosecuting, and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children. Fortunately, this task force has provided effective communication outlets for law enforcement to reach out and share information regarding obscene/pornographic images, solicitation of minors and other offenses that involve minors that have been distributed on the internet or other electronic outlets.
Campbell is currently the only law enforcement officer within Lawrence County to hold a position on the ICAC Task Force.
Campbell began corresponding with the out of state agency to obtain information and then contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation and a joint investigation ensued.
Captain Russell Graham and Sergeant Casey Baker are also active members in the FBl's North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force (NAVCTF). This task force also played an active role in the investigation and was present during the search and arrest.
The NAVCTF is set up to provide resources for all North Alabama Law Enforcement agencies to provide and share information and manpower to fight not only violent crimes, but other crimes that might involve intrastate agencies. Officers that are a part of this Task Force may be called upon to assist other law enforcement agencies in Alabama, as well as providing any needed assistance to the FBI. These officers may be requested to aid in major crime scenes, high profile arrests, search warrant executions and interviewing suspects or witnesses. The officers that are members of these two task forces all have investigative experience and can receive advanced training from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect, David Edward Collier, was involved in the production and dissemination of sexual images of a minor under the age of seventeen (17) years old.
On the day of the search warrant/arrest, several officers from the Moulton Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department were present. Officer Tabitha Campbell arrested Mr. Collier on six charges of Child Solicitation by Computer, three charges of Dissemination/Display of Child Pornography, and three charges of Production of Pornography with Minors. Chief Craig Knight and Officers Tim Owens and Larkin Heaton were also involved in the execution of the search warrant and apprehension of the suspect.
Collier was transported to the Lawrence County Jail without incident and is being held on a $810,000 bond.
This investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.
Chief Craig Knight would like to commend all law enforcement that is involved with this case and is very proud of the Moulton Police Officers that are members of these task forces. "It is great to have officers from our department that can utilize these resources that are normally not available for agencies our size. We have a great working relationship with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and they have always been eager to provide assistance when we have needed it. ICAC and NAVCTF gives us a much broader realm in which we are able to investigate different types of crimes, especially when it involves crimes that cross state lines. Obviously, the FBI has incredible resources and for our department to be able to access those and work alongside them is truly a great asset. In crimes such as these, we [law enforcement] must become the voice of the victim [children] and make sure that we do our job as effectively as possible."
Assistant Agent in Charge James DeLoatch with the FBI went on to issue a statement saying, “The FBI Birmingham Field Office remains committed to assisting our law enforcement partners in matters that involve crimes against children. I am grateful for our continued partnerships with the Moulton Police Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. I am also proud of the FBI's North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force who assisted in carrying out this operation.”
