Ground breaking for new learning experience

Teaching can sometimes be a daunting task, students get spring fever and it’s hard to be cooped up after a long cold winter indoors, but this year something new and exciting is happening at the Lawrence County Signature School. With a lot of networking with the community, especially the Master Gardener’s group, and a special grant, the school is proud to announce the formation of its new outdoor classroom and sensory garden.
According to the principal of the Lawrence County Signature School, Dr. Jonathon Barron, the Lawrence County Signature School (LCSS) is working with the Lawrence County Master Gardeners to create The Learning Garden and outdoor classroom on the Lawrence County Signature School campus. The LCSS is housed on the old campus of the Moulton High School off of Byler Road. The school was officially established during the 2020-2021 academic school year and provides an alternate learning environment for Lawrence County students. The Lawrence County Signature School is a K-12 virtual and blended learning environment.
“These classes are designed for students who learn using non-traditional methods, “This is something new and different for us,” said Dr. Barron. “The outdoor classroom will provide a diverse, open-air learning space to help optimize student health and inspire new ways of learning.”
“The kids will be involved in the garden in a hands-on manner, from helping to form the beds to planting and harvesting the seeds,” Dr. Barron explained.
“The Learning Garden’s goal is to provide our students, regardless of their physical, cognitive, psychosocial or emotional abilities, with the opportunity to learn about the environment, be active in the environment and work in tandem with our environment,” said Dr. Barron. “We are striving to provide the tools and knowledge to our students to actively engage in researching, building and maintaining an ecosystem on our campus. The Lawrence County Master Gardeners have provided their expertise in design plans, volunteered countless hours, and provided the flora selection for our students to begin building and planting.”
The Lawrence County Master Gardeners will receive volunteer credit toward their required hours each year for assisting with projects like the Signature School Learning Garden.
The group will work in conjunction with the Alabama Extension Service, under the direction of Allyson Shabel, to make the garden which will be located at the old Rosenwald School, just off Byler Road.
The group plotted a map of the garden, with plans and a list of everything they hope to accomplish by helping to make this garden a reality for the kids.
According to Dr. Barron, there are approximately 300 students currently enrolled at the Signature School.
At the Master Gardener’s monthly meeting on February 7, the Signature Garden was a main topic. The garden will be planned in phases, listed below by priority:
1st Phase: Fruits, storage building and raised beds
2nd Phase: Gaming area, learning station, potting bench
3rd Phase: Take butterfly bed out of raised bed, make in-ground butterfly garden opening the 4th raised bed for veggies, benches to sit and observe butterflies.
4th Phase: Water cistern, compost
5th Phase: Decomposition bed, solar water fountain
6th Phase: Greenhouse
Plant ideas as possibilities were brainstormed, with the following chosen as both good for the children to learn about and to eat:
Asian Persimmons (small tree, lots of fruit production)
Thornless blackberries or blueberries
Three sisters: Corn, Beans, Squash
Radishes
Beets
Salad garden
The group voiced concerns about harvesting in the summer being questionable because of summer break. There will be no students. It was suggested that maybe a Master Gardener could work in some hours by taking charge of the summer harvest.
According to Kim Jones, the teacher who put in for the grant, the Lawrence County Signature School received substantial donations to begin the construction of the outdoor classroom and sensory garden. “The Lawrence County Master Gardeners and the LCSS students are planning a well-organized, fun, outdoor classroom with raised garden beds and want to offer you the opportunity to be a part of the excitement,” said Jones. “The outdoor classroom will provide a diverse, open-air learning space to help optimize student health and inspire new ways of learning,” Jones explained.
The project seeks to involve the community, therefore any donations of equipment, seeds or financial assistance is both welcomed and appreciated. Some suggestions for donations are: bird feeders, black and clear plastic sheets, materials for making pathways, markers for plants, and hummingbird feeders.
“We are extremely excited for our students at the Lawrence County Signature School to learn through an outdoor classroom,” said Superintendent of Lawrence County Schools Jon Bret Smith, Ed.D. “As a school system, we pledge our support to continue this effort, and we are very appreciative of all those who are making this happen. Students learn by doing and we know this outdoor classroom will help our students become better citizens and lifelong learners.”
Donations to fund the first phase of the garden came from the Moulton Lions Club, the Moulton Rotary, NeSmiths, Dr. Don Beach and the LC Master Gardeners.
If you would like to help support the continued construction of this project, please contact Kim Jones at 256-290-8052 or kjones@lawrenceal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.