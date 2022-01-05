Mt. Hope teen’s love for barrel racing takes her to American Rodeo Semi Finals

While most teens were likely ringing in the New Year with friends or family gatherings, spending their holidays enjoying their free time from school, one Mt. Hope girl has been gearing up for an American Rodeo competition.
At 14 years old, Emmi Randolph, a barrel racer, has qualified for the Junior American twice and most recently qualified for The American Rodeo Semi Finals, which will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, next month.
“This is a pretty big accomplishment at her age,” Randolph’s mother, Katja, said. “The American Rodeo has been her goal for three years now.”
Emmi Randolph said she began barrel racing competitively about five or six years ago, but her passion for horses and riding was sparked when she was just three years old. One of her earlier memories is being with her family at a sale barn in Minnesota, where the Randolphs lived for about five years before moving to Trinity.
In 2020, Randolph’s parents helped her purchase an American Quarter horse, named Mister, to help the young barrel racer compete at a higher level.
In the summer of 2021, Emmi Randolph and Mister won the National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) Teen State competition. Together they’ve also finished second as reserve champions in their division in the Martha Josey Junior World competition, which was held in Texas. In that competition, Randolph also placed fourth out of 300 youth in a different division on her mare, Penny.
Katja Randolph said her daughter trains and rides at least three times a week on each of her horses—the family has 12.
After moving back to Trinity, Katja Randolph said the family quickly outgrew an 8-acre home, and decided to move to the Mt. Hope area to give Emmi and her horses more room to train.
The Randolphs recently completed their new house on County Road 108 in the Landersville community, which sits on 57 acres. Of course, the barn had to be erected first.
“We hope to fill this barn up with stalls,” Katja Randolph said in December while Emmi and Mister were on a week break to rest before picking training back up. “Now she has a big back field to ride, and we can add pastures… we hope to have an arena.”
As a former West Morgan student, Emmi Randolph has grown accustomed to home school, brought on in part by the COVID pandemic.
Her mother told her she could begin homeschooling when she was about 14 or 15 years old, but after schools went virtual in 2020, Emmi said having control over her schedule has made a world of difference.
“With me taking the bus home, I wouldn’t get in until 4. By then it was always dark, so I couldn’t work with my horses,” she said. “We’ll be in Fort Worth for about two weeks, so that would be two weeks I’d miss school. Now I can study and get my work done on the road. It’s more flexible and gives me the time for both.”
The Randolphs have also grown accustomed to traveling for competitions. Emmi Randolph said she’s competed in Alabama and each of its neighboring states, but has also traveled to Ohio and Illinois and frequented Texas for competitions.
Randolph and Mister were in Statesboro, Georgia in November for the qualifier for the American Semi Finals. In that qualifier, she and Mister were the third fastest out of more than 50 other racers.
There are at least 20 qualifiers nationwide, Randolph explained. She said the top 10 from each qualifying competition get to move on to the Semi Finals, where 250 barrel racers will compete.
From the Semi Finals, 40 racers will move on to the next round and compete at AT&T stadium.
Katja Randolph said Emmi and Mister will spend their first week in January in Fort Worth training.
“She’s had a phenomenal year, winning the NBHA Teen Alabama championship,” Katja said. “These last few years, she’s become very focused and takes care of her horses. We help and support her, but she’s put in the work and it’s really paid off.”
Emmi said it is her dream to become a professional barrel racer.
“I can get my pro card when I’m 18,” the aspiring rider said. “That’s the goal. I want to try to make the National Finals Rodeo, which would be extreme.”
For now, Emmi and her horses Penny and Mister continue training, riding and conditioning year-round, enjoying their open pastures at home in Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.