The Lawrence County Commission on Aging is hosting its Fourth Annual Golf Tournament next Saturday in Moulton.
The 4-man scramble will begin at 8 a.m. at Deer Run Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, according to organizers.
Single player entries are $75 or teams may register for $300. Proceeds from the event will benefit seven senior sites in Lawrence County. The senior centers are located in Caddo, Hatton, Moulton, Mt. Hope, North Courtland, Speake and Town Creek.
Cash and door prizes will be awarded at the event.
For more information or to become a sponsor for the event, contact the Lawrence County COA office at 256-974-2488. Aging Director Robbi Ligon can also be reached at 256-566-4853.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.