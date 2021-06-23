Moulton man arrested for drug possession

A Moulton man remains in jail on drug charges after police responded to a trespassing and disturbance call at an area apartment complex earlier this month, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Troy Edwin Grinfin, 54, of 167 County Road 539, was arrested on June 3 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the police report, officers were called to an apartment complex on Sommerville Avenue when a male subject was accused of trespassing and causing a disturbance.
Officer Jake Burkett made contact with the suspect, identified as Grinfin, and discovered that he was wanted on outstanding warrants, the report said.
“Officer Burkett detained Mr. Grinfin and then patted him down for any weapons or illegal items,” the report states. “During the pat-down, Officer Burkett discovered a plastic bag that contained a crystal substance that was identified as being methamphetamine.”
Burkett also discovered a glass smoking pipe and plastic straw. According to the report, Grinfin stated that he used the straw for snorting and the pipe for smoking methamphetamine.
Grinfin was booked into the Lawrence County Jail, where he remains as of Friday with bond set at $1,500.
