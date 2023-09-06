Hazlewood reunion draws huge turnout

Hazlewood High School class of 1993 alumni.

Hazlewood High School, which has been closed for over a decade, came alive once again as alumni, teachers, and staff gathered on the old football field for a reunion on Saturday, Aug. 26. Aimed at reconnecting generations, the event surpassed all expectations, drawing over a thousand people from across the country.

The reunion was a labor of love, masterminded by Angela Wilson, who had hosted reunions for her own graduating class, but after receiving numerous requests, decided it was time for something more. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.