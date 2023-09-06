Hazlewood reunion draws huge turnout

Hazlewood High School, which has been closed for over a decade, came alive once again as alumni, teachers, and staff gathered on the old football field for a reunion on Saturday, Aug. 26. Aimed at reconnecting generations, the event surpassed all expectations, drawing over a thousand people from across the country.
The reunion was a labor of love, masterminded by Angela Wilson, who had hosted reunions for her own graduating class, but after receiving numerous requests, decided it was time for something more.
Throughout the day, attendees set up tents where they were able to grill out, visit with old friends, and participate in various activities that mirrored the school’s past.
Aona Hughes, Hazlewood graduate who attended the reunion said, “I thought it was a wonderful atmosphere for anyone who had attended Hazlewood. The true spirit of our school showed up and we had such an amazing time.”
The success of the reunion surprised even the organizers. Alumni from all classes, spanning several decades gathered at the old football field, underscoring the deep impact that Hazlewood had on their lives. “Everything went great,” explained Wilson, “We had a big, big turnout. Bigger than we ever thought. It was just a beautiful day.”
Wilson described the event as a big family reunion. “It was one for the books and we’re already planning for next year.”
