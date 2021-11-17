Moulton student wins Iron Bowl tickets in state’s AEA reading contest

A Moulton kindergartner is one of two students in the state to win Iron Bowl tickets this year after participating in the 2021 AEA Be a Champion and Read Contest.
Racen Sutton, a proud Auburn football fan, learned he was the recipient of the award—and the ticket to Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn University next Saturday—in his school lunchroom during a special presentation by Alabama Education Association representatives on Monday.
Sutton was selected among 20,000 other contest participants this year, according to AEA Board President Susan Brown. She said students read more than 120,000 books in the month during the contest’s program.
Brown said the contest is Alabama’s largest and only statewide reading contest and has seen over a half-a-million students represent each of Alabama’s school districts.
The contest is open to all public schools in Alabama. Contestants in kindergarten through grade 6 are allowed to participate as long as the student reads a minimum of six books on their grade reading level between September and October.
Once the participant’s six reads are verified by their teacher, the child’s name is entered into a drawing for the award, which was given to one Auburn fan and one Alabama fan this year. Brown said students specify their team preference upon contest entry.
As one of two 2021 recipients, Sutton will get to attend the Iron Bowl with two guests on Nov. 27. Sutton will also have sideline access to meet Aubie, his favorite team mascot, Auburn cheerleaders, and participate in other pre-game activities.
The contest’s second winner, Ke’ashia Tate, of Clark Elementary School in Selma, will also get to attend the Iron Bowl, meet Big Al and participate in other pre-game activities on the Alabama team sidelines.
Brown said she hopes the awards and recognition will encourage even more students to participate in the contest next year.
“AEA is always working for what is best for Alabama’s students and schools,” she said. “AEA established the Be a Champion and Read contest to help motivate young students to develop a love of reading.”
Sutton and his classmates were encouraged to participate in the contest this year by their teacher, Pamela Jones, and Moulton Elementary Librarian Mollie Bradford, according to the Lawrence County School System, which congratulated Sutton on social media after the announcement.
“I congratulate our Auburn winner, Racen, and all the students who participated in this year’s contest,” Brown said. “I encourage them all to continue to engage in reading for fun, because we know that reading is the foundation of all learning.”
For more information about AEA or the Be a Champion and Read contest, visit myAEA.org.
