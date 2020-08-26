Municipalities re-elect 3 mayors

Three mayors are reelected in Lawrence County for another term while Hillsboro votes for a change in leadership following municipal elections held in Moulton, Town Creek, North Courtland and Hillsboro on Tuesday.
Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax was re-elected for a second term, defeating political newcomer Chris Terry with 357 votes. Terry trailed with 258 votes in the high-turnout election, which saw 615 ballots cast not including provisional votes.
“I want to thank all the citizens for their support and for putting their faith in me for another four years,” Weatherwax said as results were announced. “I want to thank Chris Terry for running a clean campaign.”
He listed the sports complex at H.A. Alexander Park and infrastructural improvements among projects he hopes to see through completion in his second term.
“We’re going to continue the work we’ve started,” he said. “We’re going to finish the ball fields, we’ve got sewer improvements to do and street improvements to do.”
Weatherwax won the majority vote in Districts 3, 4, and 5, with his biggest win in District 5, which he carried 135-90. In Districts 1 and 2, Terry reached the majority by just five votes each, winning 43-38 in District 1 and 66-61 in District 2.
Weatherwax said he looks forward to continuing his work alongside council members Joyce Jeffreys and Brent White, who were also reelected Tuesday night.
In District 5, White won 160 votes in his district against 75 for his challenger, Pamela Moser. Jeffreys carried 49 of the votes for District 2, against 37 for Danny Morris.
Jeffrey’s who hinted this may be her last term to run said she wants to see projects at Moulton’s all-inclusive playground at the city’s Mini Park completed within the next four years.
She said she also hopes to see a committee formed in the future that will include citizens from various professional backgrounds who can give the city council more perspective on the needs that aren’t being met throughout the community.
“I was born and raised here in Moulton. I would have supported whoever won,” she said Tuesday night. “I’m here to support the city.”
District 2 Councilman Jason White, District 3 Councilwoman Denise Lovett, and District 4 Councilwoman Cassandra Lee each ran unopposed in this year’s election and will continue terms in their districts.
Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker was re-elected for a fourth term in a landslide race against challenger Lee Bradford.
Parker received 237 votes against 15 for Bradford.
“I want to thank the voters for showing their overwhelming support for me at the ballot box,” Parker said. “My first priority is to bring a grocery store back to Town Creek and work on sewer and drainage issues around town. I ask that our residents be patient on all of these issues. They won’t happen overnight.”
Three incumbent council members were all reelected in Town Creek on Tuesday, with one political newcomer unseating incumbent Robert Bradford for District 4.
Arnold Ridgeway won the race against Bradford 50-7.
In District 1, Aaron Goode defeated Debra Brown 37-12, Charles Agee held onto his District 2 seat against Dan Green 40-27, and District 3 incumbent Doug Russell won against Jonathan Sherrill 34-11.
In North Courtland, Mayor Riley Evans Sr. landed a second term against former councilman Everett Mayes.
Evans received 195 votes out of a total 256 cast. Mayes garnered 61 votes.
North Courtland will hold a runoff election on Oct. 6 for the Place 2 Council race between incumbent Ernestine Martin and Shirley Mayes. On Tuesday, Martin received 101 votes, Mayes got 90, and first-time candidate Jeffrey Stewart received 59 votes.
Council Place 3 incumbent J.B. Jones was reelected with 101 votes against 70 votes cast for former Mayor Ronald Jones.
In Hillsboro, Scottie Bolden unseated the town’s four-term contender Charles Owens with 118 votes. Owens trailed with 99 votes in the race.
In uncontested mayoral race for Courtland, Linda Peebles, 59, became the first female mayor for the historic town. Incumbent Mayor Clarence Logston did not run for re-election.
