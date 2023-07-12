A real people person

When former Lawrence County Revenue Commissioner, Tommy Praytor, decided to retire mid-term, one young Lawrence County man had a decision to make.
Brad Henderson had worn several hats since graduating from the University of Alabama with a BA in Business Management in 2004.
When he was still in high school he dreamed of becoming a professional golfer, but reality set in after he came home from college and entered the job market.
His resume begins with NAFECO, a company that sells firetrucks and equipment. He enjoyed that job, but he had an opportunity to move up, taking a position doing outside sales for Rental Service Corporation (RSC). He enjoyed his work there but when another great opportunity to become the Financial Controller at Elite Equipment Rental presented itself, he made the move. He also attained his real estate license because it gave him other options and he was still young enough to be eager to explore all options.
He’d thought he had found a home with Elite Rental Equipment after three years, but then Tommy Praytor decided he wanted to retire.
Brad gave applying for the appointment some serious thought.
Brad was raised just outside Moulton in the Draper’s Market community. He attended Moulton Baptist Church, where he went on mission trips, helped with Vacation Bible School and today he drives the church bus on Wednesday nights, teaches 7-12 grade boys in Sunday School and will pitch in with any other activities needed.
All this to say that Brad was no stranger to prayer. When the opportunity arose to apply for the appointment to become Revenue Commissioner, the first thing he did was to pray for guidance. Then he talked the situation over with Praytor to learn more about what the job entailed. He studied the codes and requirements for the job and discovered that his background in math (where he excelled) in addition to the duties he performed in his previous jobs all combined to give him a strong base from which to qualify for the appointment.
On July 2, 2018, he was sworn in as Lawrence County’s youngest Revenue Commissioner, and one of the youngest statewide.
He’d always been interested in politics and was a member of the Student Government Association in high school at LCHS. He was always concerned about the world around him, more so now than ever since he is the father of two young boys, Brady, now 15, and Trooper, who is 10.
When he took the appointment for the Revenue Commissioners’ job, he took on the mantle of Civil Servant and all the responsibilities that job brought with it.
Brad is quick to credit Tommy Praytor for his guidance, and his staff for their willingness to show him the ropes as he learned complicated and important aspects of his new job.
“Some of the ladies in that office have been there for years and they have been amazing,” he said. “They helped me learn the complicated rules and legal aspects of appraisals, and collections and motor vehicle regulations that make up just some of what we handle on a daily basis,” said Brad.
Like most dads, he loves being able to do the things with his sons that his father, Don Henderson, did with him, like golfing, baseball, basketball, fishing and other sports.
In fact, not only did his father fill that role, his father-in -law, Danny Smith, was also one of Brad’s youth coaches.
Brad married Hannah Smith in 2018. Their marriage has been filled with happiness and heartache, but it has made them grow stronger and more committed in their respect and love for one another and their mutual walk in faith.
Hannah stepped up and became not only a great helpmate to Brad in raising his sons, but a rock for him as he lost his beloved grandmother, Hattie Henderson.
He recalls his grandfather, Eulice Terry with abiding love and great affection. “When he was just 16 he went to work up north, sending 90% of his wages home to his family and somehow living on just 10% himself,” Brad said, admiration for his grandfather obvious in his tone of voice. “He always preached hard work, that a good work ethic would always stand,” recalled Brad.
From his father’s parents, Wilber and Hattie Henderson, Brad learned the importance of spending time with his own kids, “He was always there to take me wherever I had to go before I could drive,” he explained, “And she taught me the importance of giving. She was always baking and sending someone food. She never let anyone leave her house hungry,” he smiled.
Brad’s remaining grandmother, Carrie Lee Terry, still works hard, “She is all about work and spending quality time with family. She loves having all of us together.”
That family includes Brad’s sister, Brandi, a popular kindergarten teacher at Moulton Elementary School, and her husband, Brandon, an engineer on Redstone Arsenal, and their two children, Kane, 18, and Addison, 15.
Brad takes his role as father and mentor to all the kids he comes in contact with very seriously. He strives to instill in them not only a desire to win in sports, but in life. “My dad always encouraged me to be the best version of myself, no matter what I was doing” said Brad. “I want these kids to win at life!”
Brad is unapologetic about praying with the teams he coaches, knowing the importance of teaching them to be good sportsmen/women, to respect each other and themselves, and to give thanks for their successes and ask for guidance when they fail.
It is vitally important to him that kids enjoy playing and want to come back next year, “When I hear them say that, I know I’m doing my job,” he said, smiling.
One of his goals is to start a golf program for ages 7-12, for both boys and girls. “Golf teaches integrity,” he said, “I didn’t start playing until I was 16, but looking back, I would have loved for someone to have encouraged me at seven.”
He is ambitious in his desire to involve young people in the world around them. He is considering starting a youth program that will show young people how they can serve their community by volunteering with various organizations and helping them to realize their potential to change the things around them by exercising their right to vote. “I don’t see as many young people involved as I would like,” he said sadly. “I’d love to find a way to make that happen. Perhaps this article will encourage others to volunteer in the community,” he said. “You have to have a servants heart when you go into jobs like mine,” Brad stressed. “You have to want to serve.” Brad Henderson is the definition of a public servant. “I love my job,” he said. “I can honestly say that I enjoy getting up in the mornings and going to work.”
One of the reasons Brad is so successful in his job is that he never meets a stranger, he is, as they say, a real people person.
The people who come to his office seeking help always find him available or he sees to it that there is a staff member who takes over during lunch or when he has to be out of the office for awhile.
Brad has his work, his church responsibilities and sports to keep him busy but he still finds time to stop and spend time with the people who come into his office, many of them confused and often grieving, “I make it a point to try to help them personally whenever I can,” he said. “A lot of times when they leave we both have tears in our eyes, but that’s part of my job.”
He credits his parents, Don and Beverly Henderson, with giving him the tools he needed to be successful at whatever he did, and they continue to offer him their love and support.
His wife, Hannah, will begin a new adventure this fall as she starts teaching first grade at Lawrence County Christian School. It is her grit and determination, traits that she learned from her parents, Danny and Detra Smith (owners of Hannah & Me, a successful business here in Moulton since 1992) that helps to keep Brad’s priorities in order. He refers to her as his ‘rock’ for whatever life throws their way.
Brad has Hannah’s full support and her unwavering faith in his strength of character and is understandably proud of his accomplishments.
“Who you see on that front line in the tag office is exactly who you see at home behind closed doors,” she said of him. “Brad is as real, genuine and kind as it gets. I’m thankful for his servant heart and the way he leads our family. He never makes a decision without first seeking God’s guidance.”
Even with this strong support system, it is Brad himself, a combination of his faith, in addition to all these loving relatives as well as mentors like Benny and Patsy Williams and all of his teachers who have been his role models since childhood, shaping his character, instilling Christian values and morals, and offering him advice while living the work and personal ethics they stand for, that have given Brad the confidence and self assurance to become a leader in our community. Our youth could learn many lessons from him, after all, they are the future, and it’s getting here at warp speed!
Sidebar:
The office of Revenue Commissioner is responsible for assessing and collecting property tax and for registering and titling motor vehicles.
This office also registers manufactured homes and map and appraise property for taxes.
The Revenue Commissioner’s office is where you come to pay property taxes, renew your car tag, or simply research the county’s tax records.
