Lawrence schools award Teachers of the Year

The Lawrence County School System announced its 2021-22 Teachers of the Year Monday night. The school board named two winners—one elementary educator and one secondary teacher.
Tara Reed, a Lawrence County Signature School teacher, was named the system’s Elementary Teacher of the Year. East Lawrence High School teacher Kasey Blankenship was awarded Secondary Teacher of the Year.
“You are the epitome of what I think an educator looks like,” Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said of the two instructors. “When I think about people that I would want educating my children, I think about these two.”
Reed, who has been with the Lawrence School System for close to 20 years, began working this school year with students who are enrolled for virtual learning.
“I have seen (Mrs. Reed) in action first-hand,” said Smith, who had previously worked alongside Reed at Hatton Elementary. “I’ve seen the way that she treats children and seen her reach children of all ability levels, all socio-economic levels. She is a great individual, and we’re lucky that she’s in the school system.”
“This means a lot,” Reed said after accepting the award. “There’s a lot of people that are very qualified for this position. I credit my co-workers that I’ve had—past and this year—my administration, and the students. I have learned from my students.”
Reed is married to Casey Reed and is the mother of two daughters.
Blankenship, who teaches anatomy and chemistry at East Lawrence High School, echoed Reed’s gratitude in being recognized Monday night.
“Winning this was a huge honor,” she said. “I want to thank my co-workers for always being there for me and my amazing students for making this the greatest job anyone could have.”
Blankenship has taught in the Lawrence County School System for 23 years. She is married to Joey Blankenship and is the mother of three children.
“I’ve known Mrs. Blankenship for a long time,” Smith said. “There are people that teach, and then there are people that really teach and who can reach all children, and the things that (she) does with science and drawing those kids in, it is phenomenal.”
Blankenship and Reed will now have their names entered for consideration in the pool of state nominations. Each have a chance at being named Alabama’s 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year.
