Pinion treasures String of Pearls Award

The Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association recently recognized Jesse Owens Memorial Park Director Nancy Pinion with the String of Pearls Leaders Award.
The award honors impactful leaders who help grow tourism in the region. According to the association, the award was created “to recognize North Alabama’s cornerstone professionals in the tourism and travel industry.”
Pinion received the award during the 2022 Annual Meeting and PEAK Awards on Sept. 22 at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville.
“The String of Pearls Award is so special to me,” Pinion told the association. “I have such high respect for Tami and this organization, so I couldn't get a higher honor. So I treasure it and will forever.”
The name of the award comes from former Decatur Chamber of Commerce Director Dick Orday. In the 1960s, Orday believed that North Alabama possessed underrated tourist attractions that could bring greater travel into the region. Orday once said, “Even back then we saw North Alabama had a number of quality destinations laid out across the region next to the Tennessee River like a string of pearls.”
Alongside her husband, James, Pinion has directed Jesse Owens Memorial Park on a volunteer basis since the park and museum opened in the late 1990s. Under their caring hands, the park grew into one of Lawrence County’s biggest attractions.
“It has become a passion with me to share Jesse’s story,” Pinion told them.
Pinion’s work ensures Owens’ legacy will remain an inspiration to generations to come.
“I want the students [who visit the park] to know,” said Pinion, “that, like Jesse, you can be successful too – regardless of the obstacles you face – if you persevere, focus, and give it everything you have.”
