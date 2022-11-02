Pinion treasures String of Pearls Award

From left: Jennifer Moore, Alabama Mountain Lakes Chairwoman; Nancy Pinion; Tami Reist, Alabama Mountain Lakes CEO, Along with the award, Pinion was presented with a string of pearls. (Image courtesy of Nancy Pinion.)

The Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association recently recognized Jesse Owens Memorial Park Director Nancy Pinion with the String of Pearls Leaders Award. 

The award honors impactful leaders who help grow tourism in the region. According to the association, the award was created “to recognize North Alabama’s cornerstone professionals in the tourism and travel industry.”

