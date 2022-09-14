On Saturday, October 8, the Town of North Courtland will hold the first annual Hill Heritage Festival "Life is great on the Hill" at R. A. Hubbard School site in Courtland, Alabama.
Presented by friends of the community, the festival is to reflect, celebrate and commemorate the history and heritage of the Hill community. The family fun-filled day will be one of adventure that explores the rich history of faces and places in North Courtland, while honoring the legacy of the first ever high school in the town of Courtland, that would become R. A. Hubbard High School. There will be activities for all ages.
