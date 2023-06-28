Limestone Co. attempted murder suspect dies in custody after experiencing ‘medical episode’

A Limestone County man who faced multiple felony charges after a 2018 incident died in the custody of law enforcement after experiencing a “medical episode” on Wednesday, according to our partners at WAFF.
According to a spokesperson for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Ronnie Parker was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after he did not show up to court on Tuesday. Parker was detained in Lawrence County.
While he was being taken to the Limestone County Jail, Parker began to experience a “medical episode.” A medic, who was with the team transporting Parker, began life saving procedures and emergency medical services were immediately notified. Parker was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said in a statement:
"While Parker was being transported from Lawrence County to the Limestone County Jail, he began to have what appeared to be a medical episode. Transporting officers immediately stopped the transport vehicle to provide assistance to Parker. A medic, who was with one of the transporting agencies, began Life Saving Procedures and EMS was immediately notified. Parker was transported by ambulance to Decatur Morgan Hospital were he was pronounced dead. Madison County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to perform the death investigation. No other details are available at this time."
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the death investigation.
Parker was arrested in October 2018 after he exchanged gun fire with law enforcement, and set a house on fire. Parker’s original charges included:
- five counts of attempted murder
- two counts of kidnapping
- one count of arson
- one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle
- one count of theft
Parker’s trial started on Monday with jury selection. When he did not show up for court Tuesday, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. Jurors were sent home early but told to return Wednesday.
