Courtland continues SOS project with concert in the park

Courtland’s first Saturday SOS events continue this weekend on the town square.
Beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, the Tosha Hill Band will perform in the Courtland Park as part of this month’s installment of the Courtland Save Our Stories (SOS) project, according to Mayor Linda Peebles. Tosha Hill, a singer songwriter who incorporates historical storytelling into her music, will perform until 9 p.m.
Admission to the event is free.
The SOS events project began this Spring after the Town of Courtland and the Courtland Library were awarded $15,000 from the Alabama Humanities Alliance. The AHA recovery grant is aimed at promoting the town and boosting tourism and revenue for the area, according to Peebles.
“We’re looking forward to continuing these events next month. Everyone can look forward to something happening in our community every first Saturday,” she said.
The SOS events began in May, and feature storytellers, musicians and authors recounting local history and lore. The SOS project also coincides with and supports Courtland community events organized by the Courtland Community Revitalization Committee, including the town’s annual Independence Day Celebration held on Saturday, July 2.
Peebles said SOS events will be held each month through November in 2022. For more information, visit the Town of Courtland Facebook page.
