Courtland continues SOS project with concert in the park

Courtland’s first Saturday SOS events continue this weekend on the town square.

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, the Tosha Hill Band will perform in the Courtland Park as part of this month’s installment of the Courtland Save Our Stories (SOS) project, according to Mayor Linda Peebles. Tosha Hill, a singer songwriter who incorporates historical storytelling into her music, will perform until 9 p.m.

