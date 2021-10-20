Lawrence 4-H announces Chick Chain winners

Lawrence County 4-H and the Lawrence County Extension Office announced the 2021 4-H Chick Chain winners last week after the program’s Chick Chain Show & Auction on Oct. 2.
The program began in May when each participant selected 2-day-old chicks from three different breeds and cared for them for about 21 weeks leading up to the Show & Auction. The 4-H students then chose their three best chickens of the same breed to show at the Chick Chain event, held at the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds earlier this month, according to organizers.
During the event, showmanship judges questioned participants before winners were determined, County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin said.
In the Junior category for students age nine to 11, Bella Wright was awarded first place in the showmanship competition, Catherine Calahan placed second, and John Calahan won third place. In the Intermediate Division for students ages 11 to 13, Bryce McConnel placed first and Gus Smith won second place, Shanklin said.
Bryce McConnel was named Grand Champion in the showmanship competition and Bella Wright was named Reserve Champion.
Also, during the event, Breed Judge Sonja Oden awarded three students for “excellent examples,” Shanklin said. In their divisions, Bryce McConnel and his Austra Whites; Catherine Calahan with her Barred Rocks; and John Calahan with his Rhode Island Reds each placed first.
Catherine Calahan was named Breed Class Grand Champion and John Calahan was named Reserve Champion, Shanklin said.
As part of the Chick Chain project, students are also required to submit a record book for judging.
“The record book is an opportunity for youth to show how much money they spent on their project—from chicken feed, to watering devices, and vaccinations,” Shanklin said. “Sections of the record book also give them the opportunity to discuss how they worked with the chickens to enable them to bring them to the show, using photographs and diary-like entries to tell the story.”
She said 4-H Junior Bella Wright and Intermediate Bryce McConnel were selected as Best Record Book winners in their two age divisions.
The Chick Chain program included a public auction, which was also available to viewers via Facebook this year due to COVID-19.
“The Auction portion of the event found many birds went as high as $45 per bird,” said Shanklin. She said Jacob Murray served as the auctioneer for the program and Farmers Federation Young Farmer Austin Blankenship acted as the MC for the Awards and Auction portion of the event.
“Sign up for the 2022 Chick Chain will begin in early 2022, with delivery some time Spring 2022,” she added.
The program is open to Lawrence County 4-H students. The 4-H program is open to students nine to 18 years of age. REA 4-H & Youth Development Melinda Smith or 4-H Program Assistant Marsha Terry are available to direct interested parents and guardians the process of enrolling their child into 4-H, Shanklin said. The Extension Office is looking to recruit 4-H volunteers and leaders, she said.
Those interested in becoming part of the 4-H program or those seeking more information about the Chick Chain Project may contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464. Visit www.aces.edu to access the office online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.