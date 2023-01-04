Jim and Trey’s excellent adventure

On a crisp fall day in October 2021, a group of people set out on a river run, in kayaks, on what would prove to be both rewarding for some, and heartbreaking for others.
20 boats set sail that day, among them were cousins, Jim Lewey and Trey Reaves. Both had done this endurance race before, but neither had won. They were determined that this time would be different, and it was, right from the very start.
For one thing, this time, instead of a one man kayak, they were a tandem team.
It was to be one of the most self-exploratory experiences either man had ever participated in. They would be together, literally a foot apart, for more than a week. It taught them a lot about themselves, and about one another, their strengths and weaknesses, their personalities, and as Jim would say later, he now knows every hair on the back of Trey’s head.
The race first began in 2019. Jim entered it then, and now says that he was totally unprepared. “All I’d ever done was paddle around on the river, drink beer and relax,” he laughed. “This was something entirely different.”
Both men had entered the race the second year. Trey stopped when he didn’t reach a scheduled point on time and Jim finished, but not in the winning time frame.
According to the official website, the race, known as the Great Alabama 650, is a test of strength, endurance, and mental fortitude in the longest and toughest paddle race in the United States. This epic adventure takes racers along the core section of the Alabama Scenic River Trail, the longest river trail in a single state. From rushing whitewater to the ambling river delta, the race challenges even the most experienced paddler. This race was a one-of-a-kind experience that won’t soon be forgotten!
It begins in the northeast section of the state and finishes at Fort Morgan in Mobile Bay.
The entrants gathered at Weiss Lake in Northeast Alabama this year, the paddlers set out to compete to see who could finish the entire length of Alabama on a river trail until they reached Fort Morgan.
They would have 10 days to complete the course.
The winners would walk away with $22,500 in prize money, to be divided across three divisions male solo, female solo, and two-person or tandem team.
“But it’s not for the money,” Jim’s mom, Rosemary Lewey, pointed out. “It takes a lot more than that to equip yourself for a race like this.”
Not only do the participants have to have a good, dependable kayak, they have to have different ones for various kinds of water along the course. This is more a mental and physical challenge to each paddler, than for a monetary gain.
“Many of the world’s toughest paddlers will get a chance to experience the beauty and challenge of our Alabama waterways during the Great Alabama 650,” said Race Director, Greg Wingo.
The Great Alabama 650 will take place on the core section of the Alabama Scenic River Trail, the longest single-state river trail in the U.S.
At 650 miles, the Great Alabama 650 will be a significant addition to the long-distance paddle race circuit in the U.S., and it will become among the longest and most challenging annual paddle races in the world.
It would prove to be a real challenge, even to men like Lewey, who graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1999, was a cross country athlete and went on to become a member of the US Army in the Special Forces Division.
Reaves was always athletic. He went to school in Eldorado, Arkansas, graduating in 1998. He played football in early high school but wasn’t much into sports, he says, until the age of 36. He worked construction for years and now owns his own company. He has entered other marathons and endurance races previously and is in great shape.
Both men agree that there is no way to really prepare yourself mentally for this race. Both had paddled weekly, sometimes more, to stay in shape, but the grueling race was something that would test all of their powers of endurance, mental, physical and emotional.
And it wasn’t only them! The race requires a crew on the ground, too. These friends and family members are crucial to the racers, meeting up with the paddlers at scheduled check points to eat, catch a quick nap sometimes and stretch their muscles, a much needed period of getting upright rather than sitting in the same position for hours in the small kayak.
The first year Jim entered the inaugural race, his hands were pitifully blistered and painful. This time, his third entry, he was much better prepared and equipped. They had a GPS for nighttime rowing, and they knew what kind of snacks their systems required, plus they both knew the importance of staying hydrated so there was plenty of water aboard, but little else.
Trey got some big sores on his back this trip from hitting his back on the seat on the second day. “It was the only medical issue that I had,” he said.
Jim says that he sort of slips into a zone when paddling, concentrating on the repetitive motions of his rhythm of paddling, not so much looking at the scenery, even though he did notice the birds, osprey, eagles and hawks, plus numerous water fowl, and some river otters, but no Loch Ness monsters or anything out of the ordinary to break his concentration.
Trey noticed the sunrises and sunsets, many of them magnificent, he recalls seeing deer swimming along with them, and big gar fish in the water, maybe an alligator, and a wild hog, and nearer the coast, seagulls and dolphins in the Mobile Bay that seemed to escort them to the finish line, but he, too, concentrated on the formidable task at hand. Paddling for a week is a vacation for most kayakers, stopping to investigate interesting stretches of shoreline, perhaps having a nice picnic lunch or taking a lot of photographs, but that isn’t what a race is all about.
For the first couple of days they would see other racers from time to time, pretty frequently, but after that, they seldom saw anyone. “At the very last stretch there was a kayaker who rowed along with us, which made for some interesting conversation, but that was at the end,” says Trey.
For the most part, their trip was spent under sunny skies, but it got really cold some nights and they had a few periods of soaking rain. They rowed on, no matter the weather, or the dark or the cold, they rowed on…
It was hard not to fall asleep, but they learned to stay alert. There are all kinds of dangers on dark water, floating logs, other boats, and once near Selma, a sand bar where the water was low, costing them precious minutes in crossing on foot.
Rest stops were few and far between. Their crew was, they say, invaluable to them. These crew members traveled in a convoy consisting of a truck and two vans. They kept the racers supplied with food, more water, hot coffee, warm blankets and most of all, a place to lay down and catch a few minutes, rarely more than two hours, of much needed sleep. Jim says that ideally he would like to go 48 hours without sleep and then sleep for two hours, but it doesn’t work out that way every time.
The crew was made up of Jim’s parents, Marshall and Rosemary Lewey, his sister, Katy Beth Carr and her husband, Michael, Jim’s girlfriend, Sarah Tinsley, two of his former Special Forces buddies, Mario Lopez and Joe Delemos, Ruthie Reaves, Emma Reaves, Tevan Walker, Colt Reaves and Alicia Reaves, Trey’s wife and Jim’s cousin.
Other friends and family rotated in and out as their work schedules permitted. Among them was Jim’s aunt, Lisa Steele, one of his biggest fans. Mario and Alicia were the medics, with Lisa pitching in when her work load allowed. Both Lisa and Alicia are Nurse Practitioners.
Lisa treated Jim’s hands for blisters the first year, but this last trip he had prepared and invested in some really good gloves. “Blisters occur quickly due to friction and shearing,” Lisa explained.
She went on to say that when participating in something so extreme, hydration, nutrition and rest are critically important. “The body has to be prepared as well as the mind,” she stressed.
Others in the crew had specific duties.
It was Rosemary’s job to have the coffee ready, Sarah was in charge of the food, and Marshall, Mario and Joe provided muscle in dragging the kayaks out of the water and inspecting them for damage. According to Rosemary, they traveled down every backroad from north to south Alabama shoreline, crossing farmers fields (with prior permission) to reach the waterline, eating a lot of dust from the lead truck along the way, and they were exhausted, too, but dedicated to providing what little comfort they could to the guys who were paddling for hours on end to reach the finish line, all 650 miles of it.
“We met some of the nicest people along the way,” says Rosemary, who never meets a stranger wherever she goes. “Some of the farmers would have to come out and unlock gates for us at all times of day.
Back on the water, the guys tried to paddle at least 25-35 miles per day. They drank a lot of Pedialite, copious amounts of water and pickle juice, which Jim says prevents cramps.
Paddling uses the whole body. The muscles of the legs, arms and abdomen, the core muscles taking the brunt of the workload. Jim says that at some point your body takes over and your mind gets numb.
Of course, there was sunburn, mosquitoes and the heat to contend with in the daytime. Neither guy likes wearing sunscreen, noting that it burns their eyes when they sweat. And they did some sweating!
Their beards grew out; they looked like pirates in some of the pictures. They never had time to bathe, and by the end of the line they looked like extras in the movie Deliverance. They were tired but they kept paddling.
To put this into context for the reader, just think about what you might have done that week last fall. You might have gone to work about six times of the eight days it took them to complete the course, maybe you went to the gym a couple of times that week. You might have attended classes or started football practice, or dance class or taken a few karate lessons. Maybe you went out to eat dinner and saw a movie. You probably vacuumed your house a couple of times, washed your car, gotten a haircut, or a manicure. During all of your many activities, Jim and Trey were paddling.
Maybe you filled your week with harvesting the last of your garden and preserving the food you grew. Jim and Trey ate protein bars and paddled on.
If you took a vacation that week you might have visited the beach, done some surfing or collected shells or just soaked up the sun for hours. Jim and Trey were soaking up sun, but it was while they paddled on and on.
You might have read a book, had a tooth filled and taken your dog to be groomed, or any one of a thousand other things that all of us take for granted because they are usually routine and in some cases, mundane, and normal for how most people fill their days and nights. Ah, nights, almost forgot about the nights! If you sleep an average of seven hours per night, you slept 56 hours during those eight days. Jim and Trey were paddling…still paddling.
Finally, nearing Mobile Bay, they were excited to be nearing their destination. But the fog was so dense, so encompassing, that it surrounded them like thick cocoon of white, shutting out everything but their hands on the paddles, their voices sounded muted and their navigational equipment the only thing they had for reference.
There was a crowd of wellwishers on the boat ramp at Fort Morgan. More were stationed at Dolphin Island. They could hear their cheers and knew that they were getting close.
When the 2020 race ended, Jim was in last place. This year he and Trey won the tandem event in eight days and a few minutes.
In 2020, out of 20 boats that entered, only five or six would finish at all. In 2021, 3/4th of the boats made it to the finish line.
This year, 10 or 12 of the 20 participants finished the race. Jim and Trey were ecstatic, tired, but definitely ecstatic.
What motivated them to do this when they could have just paddled around and drank beer and gone out for a steak afterwards? Both say that it allows them to go a little bit deeper into themselves. Jim says it gives him an emotional and physical high to push himself. “It’s sort of like jumping out of a plane,” he says, trying to explain the euphoria.
Trey has been paddling for a couple of years and is a runner for the past six years. He has done multiple running, biking and paddling races, and several obstacle course races, and adventure races. He and Jim both work out at a gym regularly. “Running just works your legs,” he said. “But paddling works out your core muscles, abdomen, and arms as well as your legs.”
Both say that you must be in good shape to try something like this. For them, it seems never to be enough, as both men have already signed up for next year as solo paddlers.
One of the most memorable things along the way was near the very end when two fighter jets passed overhead, almost seeming to give them a nod of encouragement.
Even the four-foot waves with whitecaps didn’t deter them one little bit. Not even the weekend boaters managed to discourage them from their mission. The isolation was intense sometimes, but their cell phones kept them in contact with their crew.
It took them a few days to recover but they bounced back like the Titans that they are, ready for the next challenge, whatever that may be, the Iditarod, maybe?
Whatever they choose to do, there is no doubt that they will give it their all, and we are all proud of them, winners or not, for they have done things that most of us could never do.
Congratulations, Jim and Trey! Well done!
