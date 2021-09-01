Foley man arrested for drug possession in Moulton

A Foley man is in the Lawrence County Jail on drug charges after Moulton Police were alerted to suspicious activity at a vacant store last week.
Troy Glynn Nichols, 61, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license, according to a report from Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight.
Nichols was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 24, after the Moulton Police Department responded to a call of a “suspicious person wandering around a vacant store and possibly taking items,” the police report said.
“Officer Adam Lentz arrived only to discover that the suspect had already left and was driving a red truck,” the report states. “Officers Adam Lentz and Tim Owens, quickly located the vehicle near AL Hwy. 157 and Pickens Avenue.”
The officers initiated a traffic stop after discovering that the tag displayed on the suspect vehicle had been switched from another vehicle. During the traffic stop, Officer Owens found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, the report said.
“It was also discovered that Mr. Nichols driver’s license was suspended. Officers also determined that the property that Mr. Nichols removed from the vacant store, came from within the garbage dumpster,” the report states.
Nichols was booked into the county jail, where he remained as of Tuesday, on bonds set at $4,100.
