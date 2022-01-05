Little Free Library opens at Hazlewood Elementary

On Wednesday December 8, 2021 the Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter (CNAA) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, dedicated a registered Little Free Library at Hazlewood Elementary School.
Dr. Datie Priest, Principal, and Hazlewood staff and students graciously welcomed CNAA to the school. CNAA representative, Dr. Charlotte Teague, shared information about the Little Free Library and how books are accessible to all. Readers are leaders and CNAA wants to embrace the literacy excitement and encouragement by partnering with Hazlewood Elementary school and community. Dr. Priest mentioned during the presentation that the Little Free Library allows students to explore via books for years to come and yield high learning outcomes. On the same day, CNAA dedicated two other registered Little Free Libraries in Limestone and Morgan counties.
Hazlewood Elementary students returned to school this week with their own Little Free Library thanks to a recent project by the Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter (CNAA) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
The area’s new Little Free Library was dedicated at the elementary school in Town Creek on Dec. 8, according to Jeanine Woodruff, the CNAA local chapter publicity chairperson.
CNAA representative Dr. Charlotte Teague said the book borrowing system will make reading more accessible to all.
“Readers are leaders and CNAA wants to embrace the literacy excitement and encouragement by partnering with Hazlewood Elementary school and community,” she said.
Little Free Libraries, small structures that contain books of all shapes and sizes for readers of all ages, operate on a “take one, leave one,” honor system. The Little Free Library non-profit organization was formed to promote neighborhood book exchanges.
According to the Little Free Library website, more than 90,000 little libraries have been registered in 91 different countries worldwide.
In December, CNAA also dedicated two other registered Little Libraries in Limestone and Morgan counties, Woodruff said.
Hazlewood Principal Dr. Datie Priest said the Little Free Library will allow students to explore new worlds through the books for years to come.
She said the project will also help yield higher learning outcomes for the students at Hazlewood Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.