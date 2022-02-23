The Lawrence County 4-H Pig Squeal Auction is happening in Moulton next Saturday, March 5.
Lawrence and Morgan County 4-H students will be at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds around 9 a.m. next Saturday to show and auction off their project pigs, according to Lawrence County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin.
She said each of the participating students received two pigs last November. The students were responsible for raising and training their pigs for the event this spring.
Morgan County Extension Coordinator Brett Crow said the 2021-2022 Pig Squeal project offers buyers a variety of livestock with more breeds and varying weight differences this year.
“Every bidder should be able to find a pig tailored to their specific needs,” he said.
Pigs will be shown in weight classes for the market portion of the show, Shanklin added. A showmanship portion of the event will give the 4-H students a chance to show off their presentation skills.
“After the show, the majority of the pigs will be auctioned off to the highest bidder, while a few 4-H youth have plans to exhibit their pigs at other shows throughout the month of March,” she said. “Past auctions have had bidders that want the pigs while some bidders just want to acknowledge the work that has been put into the project and the pigs can stay with the youth.”
Following the auction, buyers have the option to have their pig processed with LouAllen Processing, which has kept open slots for bidders in the Pig Squeal auction. Delivery to the processor will be included in the purchase price as a convenience for the buyer, however, buyers are responsible for the processing fees.
“Processing fees are separate from the bid price that goes to the 4-H Youth,” Shanklin added. “If you are interested in buying a pig or just watching a fun show, come on over to the Lawrence County Fairgrounds/Moulton Lions Club.”
The Moulton Lions Club is located at 455 School Street. Shanklin said the show is expected to start before noon.
For more information, the Lawrence County Extension Office may be reached at 256-974-2464. To reach the Morgan County Extension Office, call 256-773-2549.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.