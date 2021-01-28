Local business donates to Chalybeate Fire & Rescue

Chalybeate Fire and Rescue received a $500 donation from a local business this week to help with expenses at the volunteer station. Tennessee Valley Mechanical owner Michael White, pictured on the left, presented Chalybeate Volunteer Firefighter Paul Rutherford, pictured on the right, with a check on Tuesday. The funds will be used for equipment repairs and put towards acquiring new equipment at the department.
