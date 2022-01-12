Wild Alabama seeks volunteers for MLK Day of Service project

Wild Alabama staff and volunteers will meet in Bankhead National Forest on Monday for an MLK Day of Service, honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the day annually observed in his memory.
The non-profit conservation organization is seeking volunteers for the MLK Day of Service project. Participants will help remove trash from the roadside in the forest, Wild Alabama said.
“No experience is necessary, and we will provide all tools and guidance,” Wild Alabama said.
The workday will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude around 3 p.m.
Wild Alabama volunteers are encouraged to pack lunch, snacks and plenty of drinking water on Wild Alabama led outings and excursions. Comfortable, weather-appropriate clothing is also advised along with sturdy shoes suitable for trekking rough terrain.
Neither dogs or smoking are permitted on Wild Alabama hikes or events. For further information or to register for the volunteer opportunity, contact Lindsay Madison at lindsay@wildal.org.
