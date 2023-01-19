VICE arrests two in Caddo

On Thursday, Jan. 18, the Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unit arrested two male individuals for possession of controlled substances. The VICE agents were aided by the criminal investigations and patrol divisions.
The agents executed a search warrant at the residence of Justin Saint in the Caddo area of Lawrence County. While searching the residences, agents located Eric Burgess. According to VICE Lt. Brandi Reed, Burgess possessed illegal narcotics on his person.
During the search, agents found over packaging materials, 13 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity of hydrocodone and oxycodone pills, and a bag of marijuana.
Burgess, 42, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Lawrence County Jail and held in lieu of bond.
Saint, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. He was taken to the Lawrence County Jail and held in lieu of bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.