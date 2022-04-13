Moulton April Walking Tour features Byler Road district, Town Creek to host tour April 30

Historical walking tours continued in Lawrence County this week with a tour of historical sites along Byler Road in downtown Moulton on Saturday.
The Moulton guided tours continue the Alabama Tourism Department’s annual April Walking Tours series for the local area. The tours led in several communities across the state each Saturday during April are free to attend and open to public participation.
While Moulton is a longtime participant of the April Walking Tours event, this year led walkers and visitors outside its usual tour of the city square and instead focused on historical sites and points of interest along Byler Road.
“I want to thank Ann Britnell for suggesting we hold the tours there,” said Marvin Jackson, the president of the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society who also helped organize and lead the tour on Saturday.
He said the tour gave visitors and locals a closer look into the growth as well as the rich history of the area along Byler Road, which runs through districts 4 and 5 of Moulton.
“We wanted to highlight some things going on in the area and it gave us a chance to show how far that area has come,” he added. Jackson, who co-owns and operates the Hot Spot Restaurant on Byler Road with his wife Elayne, said their historic building was included on the tour.
Participants first met at the historic Rosenwald School, which now houses Moulton Head Start.
The historic site was one of 400 educational institutes built in Alabama and named for philanthropist Julius Rosenwald, creator of the Rosenwald Fund to provide matching funds for Rosenwald schools. The Rosenwald schools popped up all over the South from 1917 to 1932 as part of a civic effort to increase educational opportunities for Black students during a time of segregation and discrimination.
The Moulton school was originally built near the site in the 1920s, according to a historical marker erected on Rosenwald Street.
“In the 1950s, new buildings replaced the wooden structures,” the marker reads. “Most of the block-laying, plastering and mortar-mixing was done by African-American volunteers. Much of the funding came from faculty, students and their families.”
The school was closed in the 1970s after desegregation laws were passed.
“We probably spent 45 minutes there discussing the school. It was very interesting and informative to everyone who attended,” Jackson said.
The tour also included stops at Byler Road Church of Christ, Freeman Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Moulton Cemetery, Smith Chapel CME Church, the Hot Spot, and the Jackson House.
Jackson said each site featured a different speaker or tour guide. Nita Marlboro led discussion at Rosenwald School, Lela Reeves at Freeman Tabernacle, Louise Jackson at Byler Road Church of Christ, and Carolyn Fletcher guided the tour to Smith Chapel, he said.
The historical Moulton Cemetery portion of the tour featured a skit and discussion by Cindy Praytor, Alicia Carpenter and Beth Gardener, Jackson added. Elayne Jackson led guests on tour of the Hot Spot, and JoAnn Medendorp’s portion of the tour featured the Byler Road mural, which was painted on a historical building on Pinhook Road across from the Hot Spot. Medendorp’s daughter Monica Hooper painted the mural.
The tour ended at the Jackson House, which was built in the 1800s by Judge William Kumpe and later sold to Judge Will Jackson. The Jackson House Foundation, formed in 2011 to maintain and preserve the house, held a bake sale and offered refreshments on site following the tour.
The Alabama Walking Tours will continue in other communities next Saturday. The final Lawrence County tour will take place in Town Creek on April 30.
Participants will meet at the Farmers Market on Alabama 101 in Town Creek at 1 p.m. The Town Creek tour will feature the Town Creek Public Library, the historic Railroad Depot, the Posey Farms General Partnership co-op, and other historic homes and buildings.
Other Walking Tours in the series include North Alabama communities in Athens, Decatur and the Shoals. For a full list of tours happening locally, visit the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area Facebook page. For more information on tours happening throughout the state, visit https://www.alabama.travel/trail-details/april-walking-tours.
