The Moulton City Council passed a three percent raise during Monday night’s city council meeting.
After numerous discussions over the past weeks regarding pay raises for city employees, the budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 was confirmed at this week’s meeting.
Mayor Roger Weatherwax proposed to confirm the current budget with a grade level pay raise. Council member Denise Lovett motioned for the proposal to carry, but it did not receive a 2nd and failed to carry.
The mayor then proposed a $2, across the board raise. The proposal again failed. After proposing six, five, and four percent raises (none carried), the mayor asked if anyone had further raise proposals.
Council member Jason White motioned for a three percent, across the board raise. Council member Joyce Jeffreys provided a 2nd, and the motion carried.
Earlier in the meeting, Council member Cassandra Lee motioned to require performance evaluations be done for all city employees. The evaluations are to provide a separate method for city employees to receive raises.
“I just want you all to get the money you deserve,” Mrs. Lee told attendees.
Council member Jeffreys provided a 2nd, and the motion carried. The motion is effective Jan., 2023.
The evaluations will be conducted by city supervisors annually, prior to the anniversary of each employee’s hiring.
The Council meets the first and third Monday of each month at City Hall, with a work session on the second Monday. Meetings start at 5:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.