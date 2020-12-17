Due to high demand, the Lawrence County Extension Office and 4-H program is opening registration for its annual 4-H Chick Chain project this week.
“We want 4-Hers and their families to start talking about doing the project in 2021,” Extension Coordinator Dona Shanklin said. “Due to chick availability, we are limiting the sign up to the first 18 youth.”
The deadline to register for the program is Feb. 14. Any young person between the ages of 9 and 18 as of Jan. 1, 2021 is eligible to participate as long as they live in or attend school in Lawrence County, Shanklin said.
The 4-H Chick Chain project is designed to teach participants the recommended management practices for raising chickens, she added. Through the project, Chick Chain students will develop poultry management skills, learn to produce healthy chickens, develop an awareness for business management, and develop record-keeping skills, especially concerning income and expenses.
How Chick Chain works
After paying the $40 registration fee, due before the Feb. 14 deadline, Chick Chain students will be directed to a virtual class, Youth for the Quality Care of Animals which can be access online at http://yqca.org/youth-parents/, and attend a local LIVE virtual training meeting, according to Shanklin. The registration fee may be dropped off at the Extension Office in the form of a check or money order.
Chick Chain students who complete these first-step requirements will receive 12 one to two-day-old female chicks, also known as pullets, during the second week of May.
“Youth will receive four chicks from each of the three breeds: Barred Plymouth Rock, Austra White, and Rhode Island Red,” Shanklin said. “Chicks will all come from a reputable hatchery and will be properly vaccinated. Youth will care for these chicks for approximately 22 weeks.”
Students must ensure their chicks are vaccinated against Fowl Pox when the chicks reach eight weeks of age, she added. The Lawrence County Extension Office offers the vaccination at its facility, but students may choose to vaccinate their chickens at home.
Shanklin said the vaccine can be ordered online from various pet supply companies.
During the 22-week project, students should also expect a home visit from 4-H Program Assistant Marsha Terry. At the end of the project, students will bring their best three chicks—each of the same breed—to the Lawrence County 4-H Chick Chain Show and Auction. The date of the event will be announced closer to the event, Shanklin said.
Students who participate in the auction will receive auction proceeds minus a small auction fee, any eligible prize money and ribbons, Shanklin said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Chick Chain Auction was limited to participants and one accompanying adult in order to comply with gathering health restrictions. However, program organizers were able to live-stream the event on Facebook for a larger audience.
“We will be following COVID-19 protocols during the time of the show in September of 2021,” Shanklin said. “If youth have successfully raised all 12 chicks, they will have nine left. These chicks belong to the youth.”
In 2020, Shanklin said the average price of a chicken sold at auction was approximately $30.
Interested participants in the program do not have to be a current 4-H member to participate, but those who register for the Chick Chain project will be required to enroll, said Shanklin. Those interested should email Shanklin at drs0009@aces.edu, or email Lawrence 4-H Agent Assistant Marsha Terry at mlt0043@aces.edu.
Those interested may also contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464. The office will be closed from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3. Chick Chain registration forms are also available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LawrenceCountyextension.
