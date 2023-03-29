Preservation Society announces new Legends and Lore marker

Preservation Society members in front of the Borghinis’ Legends and Lore marker.

The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society is proud to announce our third Legends & Lore marker. Following markers for Trickem and the Borghini’s, we are now highlighting faith healer and fortune teller Lawson Hubbard with a Legends & Lore marker. These markers have been made possible by grants from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, the nation’s leading funder of roadside markers.

The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society will dedicate the Lawson Hubbard marker on Thursday, April 13 at 12:00 p.m. at the Rock Springs Church on County Road 448 in Mt. Hope. Many of Mr. Hubbard’s descendants plan to be in attendance and will also be speaking at the dedication. The public is invited to attend this celebration and light refreshments will be available.

