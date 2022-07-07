A wall of living art; the Culbert’s amazing hydrangea garden

When Harold Culbert, a retired Wolverine engineer, and his wife, Teresa, who worked in the Lawrence County School System, both at Mount Hope as a teacher, and later at the Central Office, started their incredible shade garden in Trinity in the early 1990s, they spent hours researching good shade bloomers and discovered that azaleas and hydrangeas were the best for their garden. “We planned to use cooler colors like pinks and blues rather than the hotter reds and oranges, so the selection was immense,” Teresa recalled. “In addition we loved the look of mixing them with perennials such as hostas, ferns, Lenten rose, Huchera (coral bells), Astilbe, Soloman Seal, balloon flowers and annuals such as pink and white impatents, and caladiums, coleus and ground covers.”
They eventually added understory trees such as Japanese maples and dogwoods to make the garden balanced. The top canopy was provided by existing oaks, forming a natural glade-like ambiance to the garden. As the understory trees filled in and matured, the scene became even more lush, like a wall of living art all around them.
They don’t recall their first hydrangea for sure, but think that it may have been Forever Pinks, bought online in little cups, and then planted behind the foundation shrubs under the kitchen and bedroom windows that overlook the front lawn.
That first planting has turned into maybe 25 or more varieties and many more shrubs in total, but they estimate that they have around 150 hydrangeas in carefully manicured beds as well as in classical decorative urns and pots.
“I’ve tried lots of hydrangeas in pots,” said Teresa. “Some are more successful than others. Some years, if we have a hard winter, they do not bloom as much. However, recently they have been great. Through trial and error, we like Merritt’s Supreme in our big round planters at the front entrance. I buy them early in season when they are beginning to bloom, so that I can have early color before my regulars start blooming. They will have huge blooms and you can see them from the street. I surround them with white impatients and Creeping Jenny.”
In her rectangular pots that sit behind those, Teresa uses Empress Blue. “I kept them for two years and then transplanted them into a garden bed, as I do the Merritt’s after a couple of years.”
This year, Teresa has chosen Twist n Shout (lace cap) for rectangular pots, “I love them,” she said enthusiastically. “They are in the Endless Summer group and will rebloom some until frost. I mix other plants in these pots as filler, including lettuce (early Spring) and edible Kale. They are pretty fillers and we eat it too. Then we add caladiums, Ivy, Torenia, for longer lasting color.”
The couple also planted Seaside Serenade Cape Cod Hydrangea in two urns on their upper terrace. However, the most striking urns on their terrace columns are Summer Crush, which are also rebloomers. They are literally works of art when mixed with other plants in the urns including ivy, caladiums, impatients and Torenia.
Teresa advises that hydrangeas in pots are deciduous in winter and the annuals die, so they can become unsightly. “As soon as possible, I decorate them for the Christmas season using magnolia, pine, cedar, curly willow, and other evergreens,” she explained. “That covers the naked stems for a few months. Then I’m excited to clean them out and see new growth.”
The couple also have several varieties of ferns, “Our most prolific one was given to us by well known Decatur gardener, Margaret Wenzler, years ago. A master gardener that visited last week thinks it’s called Southern Shield. We also have some Autumn Ferns, Indian Painted Ferns, and other which we don’t have a clue about the actual name. We just switch and swap anything we like,” Teresa laughed.
They don’t usually have a big problem with pests and disease, but Teresa says that maybe slugs and a Japanese beetle will sometimes venture into the area, although they don’t stay long. Harold is vigilant!
The Culberts have propagated many of the hydrangeas that make up their extensive garden today. The front side slope garden of Nikki Blue hydrangeas that outline the eastern side of the property were propagated from about eight plants that were gifts from Harold’s mother. “We estimate there are about 75 on that slope now,” said Teresa.
They don’t propagate until after the early Spring. “If you do it too early, it just doesn’t work,” Teresa advised. “The stems need to be a little firmer. We snip an end of a stem where there is no bloom, maybe three nodes down. Only leave top leaves and remove all others. Then trim those top leaves at least in half, this forces energy to the roots.”
Next, dip the stem in rooting hormone and place into a small pot of prepared soil medium, covering at least one or two nodes, “I mix peat moss and perlite in with my growing medium. Put medium in big container and mix well and moisten it before placing mix in small pots,” she directed.
Sometimes Teresa places the little pots in a clear plastic tub and covers them for a couple of weeks, misting as needed, and other times she just sets them in a protected (from excess wind and sun) area and monitors them. “Be careful to keep them moist!” she warned.
After a couple of weeks, they will start growing roots. As you tug on it to test, it will feel snug when roots have grown. “I usually leave them in these same pots for months and then transplant to a larger pot. The next year, we put them in ground.”
The Culberts only prune when needed to alter size of a shrub. “Most of ours are in old beds, so they don’t require a lot of pruning. If we do prune a mophead or another type that blooms on old wood, we prune soon after it stops blooming. I read the rule of thumb for further North is July 4 (easy to remember), so I don’t go later than August 4th,” Teresa explained. “We prune our Annabelle’s (blooms on new wood) after the last frost each spring. Some years we take them down to about 12”. They seem to be shorter and stronger when we do. However if we skip it, they are taller and lankier, which we also like.”
As with other gardeners, the Culberts experienced great hydrangea blooms this year. Teresa attributes this to a mild winter, lots of spring rain and good fertilizer. “In early spring I used 10-10-10 fertilizer and everything flushed out green and healthy looking and repeated one more time. Then later right before they bud out, I apply the bloom fertilizer (7-22-8) on them all and repeated again a few weeks later. This year, we used granular and liquid types. Everything likes to eat!” she laughed. “We also limbed up our oak trees last year and removed most of the sucker growth. This increased the sunlight throughout the garden and combined with the increased fertilization gave us an outstanding bloom throughout the area.”
You have to see this amazing garden to realize that these tips and instructions work well. The Culberts sunroom boasts a huge picture window. Rather than sitting with their backs to the garden as they watch television, the couple gaze out over the garden, commenting on each bloom, each artfully placed statue, each little critter, rabbits and squirrels and such, that visit their wonderful creation. We should all take that time to sit and enjoy the flowers, the nature that can be ours if we are willing to invest our time and energy to such projects. It has certainly rewarded the Culberts with an incomparable view!
