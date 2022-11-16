While Black Friday may feel a little different this year as many shops and businesses opt for a month-long sales event or choose to offer online shopping deals Thanksgiving week, one tradition introduced in recent years should not go overlooked. 

Whether you decide to shop virtually this year, or if you do choose to peruse the shops on Black Friday and brave a crowd, remember our locally-owned businesses next weekend. 

