NYC resident, Ana Kate, visits Moulton

Ana Kate loves fishing with her grandfather, Donald Proctor. “We got a twelve pounder” she said gleefully.

When Ana Kate Schwartzman came to Moulton two months ago to visit her maternal grandfather, Donald Proctor, she was excited to be in the South again. 

She flew alone, as she had done before on several occasions. While we might think of this as out of the ordinary, Ana Kate takes it all in her stride. After all, she has been navigating under her own steam in NYC for a few years now. Kate is eleven years old.

