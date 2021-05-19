The Lawrence County Public Library will be closed from May 31 to June 8 because of a budget shortfall, according to Executive Director Rex Bain.
“To assist with keeping the library on budget for fiscal year 2021, the library must close a minimum of four weeks during the year. Previously, the library shut down one week during Thanksgiving and two during Christmas,” Bain said.
He said the local personnel budget from the county appropriation has been reduced 62% since fiscal year 2015, and the library began implementing service changes the week of Aug. 24, 2015, in order to conserve funds.
He said the digital library through Camellia.Net will remain open 24/7.
No fines will accrue during the week the library is closed, Bain said.
