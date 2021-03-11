Lawrence Archives preserves a piece of historic Rocky Hill Castle

A small piece of Lawrence County's architectural history has found its way to the Lawrence County Archives, where it will remain on display for visitors, according to Archivist Wendy Hazle.
"This is one of the very few remaining pieces of Rocky Hill Castle," Hazle posted to social media on Feb. 22. She was referring to a large, cast iron corbel once used as a type of bracket to support the roof of one of the county's most famous historic homes.
The corbel was one of 96 other original cast iron pieces--most of which are now lost following the demolition of the old mansion in 1961.
In February, Hazle said she was alerted to a Facebook post by Reconstruction South, a salvage-type retailer based in Athens. The post said the company had retrieved five of the Rocky Hill Castle corbels from someone who had saved them from being salvaged for metal at a local scrap yard.
After inquiring about the corbels, Hazle said some help from Moulton resident and history enthusiast Anna Mullican and the Lawrence County Commission saw one of the five pieces brought to the Archives.
"I'm very grateful to Anna and the commissioners for helping to get this here. This is where it needs to be," Hazle said. She estimated the corbel, which measures about 33 inches long by 25 inches tall, to be about 90 to 100 pounds in solid cast iron.
Rocky Hill Castle was historically significant in that it was one example of Greek architecture built circa 1850 near Town Creek for its first owner, Col. James Edmond Saunders, whose parents moved to Lawrence County from Virginia and built Saunders Mansion in 1824.
Col. James Saunders moved into the area after completing college and marrying Mary Frances Watkins, according to archival research. He began practicing law in Courtland at the age of 19 in 1825. Research suggests he commissioned work to begin Rocky Hill Castle in 1858.
As the grand house remained empty for a significant part of its history, the structure became a source for many ghost stories and local lore. In fact, two such stories, including one suggesting the house was once haunted by a vengeful architect who was never paid for his work, were made famous in the book "13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey," written by Kathryn Tucker Windham and Margaret Gillis Figh.
Sadly, Rocky Hill Castle was razed in the early 1960s, making it approximately 100 years old at the time the structure fell.
Hazle said she is ecstatic to have a piece of its history forever preserved at the Archives building in downtown Moulton. She said the heavy piece will remain on display along with several other historic finds that gradually make their way to the facility.
Visitors to the Lawrence County Archives may also delight in finding an original metal vault from the former Bank of Moulton. The vault, which Hazle estimates to be between about 129 to 151 years old, was delivered to the Archives in August of 2020.
That spring, Hazle said the Archives also retrieved a desk, which was built in the 1930s, from the historic Lawrence County Courthouse.
Hazle said she hopes to grow the historic display for local residents and visitors. The Archives also houses the Oakville Indian Mounds and Education Center's women's exhibit, which honors prominent women of Lawrence County and was put together in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Suffrage movement last year.
"The Archives isn't just a place for reading and researching family files," Hazle said. "Little by little, we're making this a place where people can come see their county's history."
