Lawrence Sheriff’s Office continues search for man missing since 2017

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search of a man who went missing more than four years ago.
Steven Patrick White was last seen in Town Creek on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The agency said White reportedly walked away from a home at 11295 Alabama 101 around 4 p.m. that Friday. After leaving the house, White walked into a wooded area and has not been seen since, the Sheriff’s Office said.
“Multiple searches by family, friends, volunteers and law enforcement have been conducted,” a Sheriff’s report says.
Anyone with additional information regarding this case is urged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.
