Lawrence Sheriff’s Office continues search for man missing since 2017

Steven Patrick White has been missing since October 2017 and was last seen near Alabama 101 in Town Creek. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving the four-year-old missing person case. 

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search of a man who went missing more than four years ago.

Steven Patrick White was last seen in Town Creek on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said White reportedly walked away from a home at 11295 Alabama 101 around 4 p.m. that Friday. After leaving the house, White walked into a wooded area and has not been seen since, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Multiple searches by family, friends, volunteers and law enforcement have been conducted,” a Sheriff’s report says.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is urged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.