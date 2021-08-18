The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Sunday concerning rumors about conditions at the county jail.
The Sheriff’s Office said a social media post about staph infection and lice outbreaks at the jail, as well as neglected cell blocks, are inaccurate.
“Cell blocks are provided cleaning supplies and are cleaned once per day. There was one report to medical staff of a staph infection and the situation was addressed,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Currently staff reported one incident of lice within the facility. Medical staff addressed that reported case.”
The department said there is no outbreak within the facility.
“Inmates have access to medical staff and they can request medical evaluation when needed,” the Sheriff’s Office added. “We felt important that we clear up any inaccurate information in a timely manner.”
