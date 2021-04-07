A Morgan County man is dead following a one-vehicle accident Monday afternoon on Alabama 20 in Hillsboro.
Antonio Cowley, 55 of Somerville, was flown to a Huntsville hospital for head and serious injuries, according to Greg Randolph, owner of Greg’s Ambulance Service and Lawrence County EMS.
Randolph said the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. when the 2002 Honda motorcycle driven by Cowley left the roadway and struck a culvert near the 58-mile marker.
According to reports, Cowley was pronounced dead by hospital staff after succumbing to his injuries.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues to investigate the wreck.
