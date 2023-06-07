Rebuild Alabama project proceeds despite impasse at commission

After a contentious special meeting, the county commission will proceed with a plan to pave County Road 217 from County Road 214 to Hillsboro. The plan, Lawrence County’s 2023 Rebuild Alabama project, was voted on last year prior to the new fiscal year.
The construction will proceed as originally planned and not include the section from Hillsboro to Highway 20 after the town declined to finance roadwork within city limits.
The meeting was held after questions arose regarding who was responsible for the section of road within the city limits: the county or the city.
Based on precedent, municipalities such as Hillsboro have paid the county’s road department for work within city and town limits.
Last year, after the 217 project was approved by the previous commission, county engineer Winston Sitton visited with Hillsboro Mayor Charles Owens. He asked Owens if Hillsboro wanted the road repaved through the city limits to Highway 20. Owens said yes and verbally agreed to pay the county for the work, as was standard procedure according to county precedent.
However, Commissioner Amard Martin questioned the legality of the precedent.
Around three months ago, Martin came across sections in the Alabama Code regarding road responsibility within a county.
Martin made Owens aware of the code, which indicated that, barring a mutual resolution, Alabama counties have responsibility for roads that run through municipalities. In light of the law, the Hillsboro mayor said the town would no longer pay for the road work.
At the Tuesday meeting, commissioners met with Owens in executive session to discuss the section of 217 that travels through Hillsboro city limits. The commission hoped to reach a compromise with Owens regarding who would pay for the road work inside the city.
Owens said he just wants to follow the law.
“I said to them, ‘I don’t think I can pay for something that is not ours according to the law,’” said Owens.
In two rulings, from 2002 and 1993, two towns successfully petitioned the attorney general on a similar issue. Avon and Berry, respectively, both received favorable rulings saying the towns were not responsible for county roads. Both towns have a population below 1,500.
The rulings in Avon and Berry included a resolution that allows for cities to take over road maintenance within city limits by mutual agreement with their respective counties, according to Section 11-49-80. However, no agreement was in place with Hillsboro.
“Even though we may not want to accept the fact that we need to pay for them,” said Martin, “it’s the fact that the law says it. We can’t violate the law.”
After returning from executive session, Martin made a motion to amend the 217 project to run from Highway 20 through Hillsboro to 214. The motion failed for lack of a second.
“I completely understand the law says that County Road 217 is the county’s responsibility,” said Commissioner Nathan Kitchens. “That does not mean that Hillsboro could not help pay for the portion that is called ‘Main Street.’ That just means they don’t have to. I think the county helps the towns on road and ditch work at a very low and reasonable price.”
Chairman Bobby Burch worried about the code’s implications for other parts of the county.
“County Road 170 becomes Main Street,” said Burch. “County Road 87 becomes Byler Road. County Road 460 becomes Court Street through Moulton.”
Due to being previously approved, the 217 project will move ahead as originally planned. However, there could be ramifications for future work on county roads that run through city limits.
“I want to continue helping them with any projects,” said Kitchens. “I hope in the future we can build a better relationship with the towns and start working together more often.”
