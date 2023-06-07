Rebuild Alabama project proceeds despite impasse at commission

Sitton

After a contentious special meeting, the county commission will proceed with a plan to pave County Road 217 from County Road 214 to Hillsboro. The plan, Lawrence County’s 2023 Rebuild Alabama project, was voted on last year prior to the new fiscal year. 

The construction will proceed as originally planned and not include the section from Hillsboro to Highway 20 after the town declined to finance roadwork within city limits.

