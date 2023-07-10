Intersection to be closed for concrete work

Market Street, or Highway 33, runs from Courtland to Double Springs.

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that the intersection of Alabama 33 and Court Street in Moulton will be temporarily closed beginning on or after Monday, July 10. 

The intersection will remain closed for about three weeks. Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists to alternate routes. 

