Intersection to be closed for concrete work

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that the intersection of Alabama 33 and Court Street in Moulton will be temporarily closed beginning on or after Monday, July 10.
The intersection will remain closed for about three weeks. Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists to alternate routes.
“Local passenger traffic can use whatever alternate route that works best for them,” said ALDOT’s Seth Burkett. “The official detour is primarily to divert through traffic and commercial traffic.”
The contractor, Carcel and G, will be making improvements to the intersection by replacing some sections of asphalt with concrete to improve durability and reduce maintenance.
“It’s just to improve the durability of [the] intersection,” Burkett said. “Particularly intersections where you have truck traffic going through, we wind up having some maintenance issues.
“It’s just a more durable material; it holds up better under that heavy wear and tear.”
The $2 million project also includes improvements at two intersections in Colbert and Franklin counties — U.S. 72 at Woodmont Drive in Tuscumbia and U.S. 43 at the Walmart entrance in Russellville.
