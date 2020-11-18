Courtland finalizes Jefferson Street bridge projects

The $2.8 million bridge replacement Jefferson Street Projects were finalized in Courtland on Thursday, Nov. 12, Mayor Linda Peebles said.
Peebles signed agreements and finalized paperwork for a $1.19 million loan, insurance and bond agreement with Bank Independent and Butler & Snow financial firm at Courtland City Hall on Thursday. City Clerk Vicky Jackson said the town received a $1.3 million ATRP federal grant and a $335,471 RAMP state grant to help fund the projects.
She said the bridge projects were let to engineering designs Technology Inc. of Birmingham and the Alabama Department of Transportation in September.
“We are eager to get started with the replacement of these two bridges. It is something that was needed to be done for a while,” Peebles said. “The existing bridges were built in the early 1920s and have been under a tonnage restriction for several years. With the new bridges, we will be able to lift the restriction for school buses, fire trucks and 18-wheelers.”
Place 4 Council member Lee Hitt, who also serves as Courtland’s Assistant Fire Chief, said the bridge replacements would save first responders about 15 to 20 minutes in response time to emergencies called in the area.
The two bridges to be replaced include a relief bridge on Jefferson Street and the bridge crossing Big Nance Creek along the same route.
“We will move on to replacement of the railroad bridge when funds allow,” Peebles added. “I would like to thank Senator Garlan Gudger for his help and support with this project.”
