The Lawrence County Public Library is encouraging patrons with overdue books and library materials to return those items during the library’s annual Amnesty Week, beginning Monday.
During Amnesty Week, observed Dec. 13 through Friday, Dec. 17, fines will be waived for all eligible overdue items, Library Director Rex Bain said.
“Each year the Lawrence County Public Library loses books,” Bain said. “At a time when book costs are spiraling upwards, replacing a lost or missing book can often be far more than the original purchase price.”
Amnesty Week waivers exclude the $12 agency fee on some materials, when applicable.
“The LCPL retained the services of Unique Management Services in October 2017 for material recovery on items either overdue 30 days or fines/fees older than 29 days. The library is unable to waive the $12 agency fee for these accounts,” Bain explained.
He said the amnesty also does not include overdue fines on record from previously returned materials.
Overdue items may be returned to the library at 401 College Street without penalty until 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. For more information about the Lawrence County Public Library or Amnesty Week, contact 256-974-0883.
