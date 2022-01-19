A Lawrence County cemetery is being added to the state’s list of historic places. Local historian Joel Mize is hosting a dedication for the new historic marker going up at the property on Saturday.
The dedication ceremony at Pruitt Cemetery 1, near Speake Christian Fellowship Church, will be held at 2 p.m., Mize said.
The cemetery is located on private property belonging to Butch Walker, at 1415 County Road 211, about two miles southeast of Moulton. However, the ceremony will be open to the public and visitors are welcome to attend, Mize said.
“Members of the Alabama Historical Commission will be present,” Mize said. “The public is invited.”
Mize said the cemetery serves as the resting place for a civil war veteran and is one of the oldest cemeteries in the county.
