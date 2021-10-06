Moulton Wastewater project to tackle overfilling lagoon

The City of Moulton is taking further steps to address overfilling of a sludge lagoon at the city’s sewer plant after council members moved to hire an engineering firm to handle designs for installation of a centrifuge facility at the plant.
At the request of Wastewater Superintendent Mark Heflin, council members vote 5-0 to hire Canyon Engineering, LLC, of Fort Payne, to design a facility and prepare bid specifications for the installation of centrifuge equipment.
The centrifuge, which is designed to readily separate solid material from wastewater sludge, is vital for the continued use of the lagoon, Heflin told council members.
In 2017, engineers told the City that the sewer plant needed a $1 million upgrade to remain in compliance with state and federal agencies unless the sewer plant could acquire a belt filter press to help alleviate a problem with the sludge lagoon filling up.
The centrifuge will work more efficiently than the plant’s belt filter, and it requires less manpower to run the equipment, Heflin told the council on Monday.
“Something has to happen before the lagoon is full, or before the lagoon is ready to be addressed,” he said. “The lagoon is nearly full. The centrifuge is most needed, and it’s something we can do now to take care of the sludge problem.”
Canyon Engineering President James Chitwood estimated construction for a facility required to house the centrifuge, which includes estimates for equipment installation, to cost $750,000. The City approved an agreement with Canyon Engineering that will pay the design firm 8.2% of actual construction cost once the project is complete.
In other business, Council members approved purchase requests from Street Department Manager Jeff Brewington, including a $150,000 boom truck.
Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax said the city received about $49,000 from auctioned street department vehicles and equipment last month. Of that amount, he said a 2004 commercial truck and hydraulic crane brought about $32,000. He said each of the street department items requested were included in the fiscal 2021 budget.
Council members also approved a donation of $2,500 to Lawrence County’s Christmas on the Square annual event. COTS organizers opened registration for the holiday trail last week and is now accepting sponsorships from those interested in decorating a Christmas tree to be displayed on the historic courthouse lawn in downtown Moulton this December.
