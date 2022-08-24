Joe Wheeler EMC chief’s letter blames Biden policies for higher energy costs

Kitchens

A letter from Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corporation’s general manager to ratepayers providing reasons for increases in summer electric bills blamed policies of President Joe Biden, and some co-op members were unhappy with the political comments.

In a letter on co-op letterhead posted on the co-op’s social media page Aug. 9, General Manager and CEO George Kitchens wrote that Biden signed executive orders to cancel a permit necessary for the Keystone XL pipeline and to halt new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters. Those actions “created an artificial shortage of oil and gas,” Kitchens wrote.

