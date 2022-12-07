Today at 1:00 p.m., the Jesse Owens Museum in Oakville, Ala. will host an Olympic Oak Tree Planting Ceremony and Reception. Three of Jesse Owens’ granddaughters will be in attendance, as well as John Palmer, the master arborist who had the foresight to propagate the tree from one of the saplings Jesse received in Berlin at the 1936 Olympics. Palmer appropriately chose to donate the sapling to the Jesse Owens Museum, which is located at Jesse’s birthplace.  

As an arborist, Palmer began a personal mission in 2016 to help preserve an important Olympic legacy. Being a resident of Cleveland, Ohio, John was always aware that in September 1937, Jesse Owens – who won four gold medals in the 1936 Olympics – planted an English oak tree sapling at James Ford Rhodes High School in Cleveland. This sapling was one of four from the Black Forest which Owens received from host nation Germany -- one for each gold medal. In 1935, Rhodes High School had the newest cinder track in Cleveland, so Jesse chose to train on this track for the 1936 Olympics. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.