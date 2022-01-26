A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
Taylor Kennedy of Danville was named to the Dean's list.
Kaylee Roche of Danville was named to the Dean's list.
Sarah Sawyer of Hillsboro was named to the President's list.
Delanie Compton of Moulton was named to the President's list.
Emma Givens of Moulton was named to the President's list.
Laura Lunsford of Moulton was named to the Dean's list.
Madelyn Ray of Moulton was named to the Dean's list.
Maggie Ray of Moulton was named to the President's list.
Maggie Shelton of Moulton was named to the Dean's list.
Patricia Smith of Moulton was named to the President's list.
Dalton Counts of Town Creek was named to the President's list.
Nathanial Ford of Town Creek was named to the Dean's list.
Channler Smith of Town Creek was named to the Dean's list.
Kylin Edwards of Town Creek was named to the Dean's list.
Hailey Beard of Trinity was named to the Dean's list.
