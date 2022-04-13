The Lawrence County Farmers Market will reopen for the 2022 market season on Saturday.
Market Director Dual Borden said he expects a large variety of flowers, spring vegetables and greens offered on opening day. He said some produce items purchased from the Birmingham Farmers Market at the start of the season will also ensure ample options are available to local customers.
The Lawrence County Farmers Market will be open on Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m.
Senior vouchers provided by the Farmers Market Authority will be available on debit card for local participants and accepted by certain vendors at the Lawrence County Farmers Market, Lawrence County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin said.
“Farmers Market vendors who have attended a training and have the Farmers Market app installed on their smart phone will be able to accept (vouchers),” Shanklin said last week. “To date, the cards have not been sent to seniors who have applied to receive the $30 vouchers.”
Borden said he expects some confusion with the new voucher distribution method, but he is hopeful the seniors will be able to use the cards successfully at the Market.
Cards/vouchers are distributed based on applications submitted by eligible seniors and are issued on a first-come-first-served basis as limited funds are available, according to the program.
For more information or to submit an application, visit http://fma.alabama.gov/SeniorNutrition/.
Shanklin said the Lawrence County Master Gardeners will have a booth at the Farmers Market on opening day. She said the newly organized group hopes to increase awareness of the program and recruit new members for the Fall 2022 class.
Shanklin also hopes to see the Lawrence Extension’s annual Power of Produce Program (POP) kick off at the Farmers Market soon after opening week.
POP is a national program that encourages healthy eating habits and choices among young children.
“The POP initiative provides youth ‘POP Bucks’ to spend at the market, allowing them to make their own shopping decisions at the market, while at the same time play a few healthy eating games or receive a fun puzzle,” Shanklin explains. “The farmers at the Market accept the ‘POP bucks,’ which are exchanged for cash at the end of the day, helping our local growers.”
In order to provide Pop Bucks, Shanklin said the Extension Office is seeking donations and sponsors of the program for 2022.
Last year, more than 150 local children received Pop Bucks through the program, she added.
Those interested in donating to the POP program should contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464.
