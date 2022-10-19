In last week’s Wednesday work session, the Lawrence County Commission covered several issues in a meeting that lasted over an hour.
The commissioners, joined by County Administrator Heather Rose and County Engineer Winston Sitton, centered discussions on the Lawrence County Archives, the Department of Transportation, and a pavement project for two county landmarks. Additionally, Sitton announced that Lawrence County 434 is now open for public use.
The session spent time discussing a plan to install new windows for the Lawrence County Archives. The Commission budgeted $20,000-$25,000 for the replacements due to the windows impressive size and age.
The eight feet tall windows were installed when the building was constructed in 1939. Several panes are cracked, and the old glass no longer adequately insulates the building. Between the breaks, the rusted frames, and their age, the Commission agreed that the windows must be replaced.
According to District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch, the Archives tentatively expected to move into the old courthouse basement once the building was renovated. However, in light of the Archives’ recent remodeling (see last week’s edition), archivist Wendy Hazle now wishes to remain in the current building.
Staying in the current building would eliminate the cost of installing specialized air conditioning units in the old courthouse basement. The units would be needed to protect the Archives’ documents.
“This could significantly lower the price of [renovating] the courthouse,” said District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch.
Later, the Commission agreed to open the Department of Transportation director position for application. The Commission appointed Department of Aging Director Robbi Ligon as interim director during their meeting on Friday.
Ligon presented several department requests to the Commission for consideration. These included the purchase of new hard-top vans to replace some of the aging county buses. The vans would be multi-purpose and wheelchair accessible.
County Engineer Sitton announced that construction on Lawrence County 434 is finished. The county started working on the road at the beginning of the year. The construction was to pave a section of the road that was previously gravel.
Sitton also announced a new project to pave the road that runs past the Oakville Indian Mounds and Jesse Owens Memorial Park. The project extends from the intersection of Highway 157 and County Road 187, down County Road 203, onto County Road 81, and out to 157.
The approximate length is 3.3 miles. Construction is underway. It is expected to be completed by December.
Over half of the $410,000 project will be funded by a $250,000 grant. The money was awarded to the county after it applied for and received the funds through the Rebuild Alabama Act Annual Grant Program. This is the first time the county received the grant after its previous applications were declined.
The Commission’s next work session is Nov. 2, and its next meeting is Nov. 4. Both begin at 9:00 a.m. in the Courthouse Annex on AL-157.
