In last week’s Wednesday work session, the Lawrence County Commission covered several issues in a meeting that lasted over an hour. 

The commissioners, joined by County Administrator Heather Rose and County Engineer Winston Sitton, centered discussions on the Lawrence County Archives, the Department of Transportation, and a pavement project for two county landmarks. Additionally, Sitton announced that Lawrence County 434 is now open for public use. 

