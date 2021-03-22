Moulton Council approved funding for local organizations and the Lawrence County Public Library and passed health insurance premium changes in 2021 for city employees in its regular meeting Monday night.
Council members approved a $2,500 donation to Lawrence County Senior Centers to assist with maintenance and regular expenses at each of the county’s senior facilities. Lawrence County Aging Director Robbi Ligon requested the funds on behalf of the centers, which experienced lost fundraising opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ligon said the centers’ meal program serves hundreds of elderly and homebound citizens each week.
Council members also approved a $2,500 grant match to the Lawrence County Public Library.
Library Director Rex Bain said the library was approved for a $20,000 Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant, which will be used to update the library’s non-fiction collection this year. He said the grant is awarded on the condition a 25% local match is met. Bains approached the Lawrence County Commission in a meeting last month and also received $2,500 from the county for the project.
City Accountant Emily Farris told council members the premiums for employees’ insurance will increase about 13% according to the city’s current Blue Cross Blue Shield plan. Farris and Mayor Roger Weatherwax recommended the council approve a new BCBS insurance plan for employees, which will see a 15% premium increase compared to the current plan.
Farris said the new option offers better coverage for employees. She said the city would continue to pay 65% of the cost for employees’ plans, which include single, spouse and family options. Weatherwax said the new plan would cost about $4,000 more per month than the old plan.
All council members were present for the meeting except District 2 Council member Jason White and District 3 Council member Denise Lovett. Moulton Council hold its next regular meeting on Monday, April 5. All meetings are held at Moulton City Hall at 5 p.m.
