The Lawrence County Health Department will be having a drive-thru flu clinic, in the parking lot on October 22, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m or until supplies last.
You will remain in your car during the entire process.
High dose will be available for those age 65 and older.
BCBS, Medicaid and Medicare will be accepted. If uninsured cost will be $5. No one will be turned away due to inability to pay.
