From Football to Faith

Part 2
Before being recruited to play football for the University of Alabama, Kerry Goode had lived on campus while working as a summer intern at Partlow Hospital, so he wasn’t intimidated by his new surroundings. He knew his way around a bit more than the usual college freshman. Plus, his brother, Chris, would be arriving in the spring of his freshman year to help him acclimate to college life.
He was inducted into a fraternity and formed lasting friendships with Bobby Lee Hurt, Ennis Whatley and others that summer during the Alabama all-star games. These relationships would come to mean a lot in his life.
“Football changed when Coach Bryant died,” he said regretfully. “Others tried to take his place, but no one ever has.”
However, Goode had a great season. He was named SEC Player of the Year. In his first game of his sophomore year he injured his right knee. It would require six surgeries. “I was scared to death that it would never heal enough for me to play again, but it did,” he said.
During his convalescence, he went home to Town Creek where his family helped him to cope with the injury, and he was again enfolded in their love and in their strong faith. Spending eight weeks in a cast is a long time to a football player; he was in constant doubt about his career.
Once again his faith brought him through troubled times, that and his mother’s cooking. The Goode household had always been and still is a place of refuge for those in need, and a home like others in the Tennessee Valley, where both parents worked two jobs, mainly in the educational field, with Vernell working in almost every school in the county at one time or another. Clyde worked as assistant principal at Town Creek until his retirement. Each year he made a huge garden, he still does, but the one notable difference in their home and others was the fact that there was practically a whole football team eating three meals a day at their table. Huge shoulders jostled for best position, bulging biceps passed huge platters of golden fried chicken, mounds of creamed potatoes, more field corn than the Green Giant could have gathered, homegrown okra fried to perfection, bowls of juicy red vine-ripened tomatoes and hot cornbread made in iron skillets, served piping hot, and you’d better not be late coming to the table! Athletes in training are famous for bulking up, they burn more calories in a day than you can count, and with this family they were multiplied by five. Their mother, Vernell, made sure that each one always got their favorite piece of chicken. They never lacked for food or for love. As Kerry says, they were blessed.
The boys worked summer and after-school jobs as soon as they were old enough and they practiced football every extra minute of every day.
Growing up about fifty yards away from Town Creek First Missionary Baptist Church, Kerry was in the shadow of its steeple his whole life. His father was a deacon there, as was his grandfather. “ ‘Train up a child,’ ” was a way of life in our family,” he said matter of factly. “Faith carried me through the injury and recovery.”
Hearing his great-grandmother affectionately called, Mama Dolly, praying every night helped, too. “Everyone should go to college to learn who you are, how you were raised and if you have what it takes to live life in the fast lane while maintaining your faith,” Kerry said.
He admits that he partied some while in college, “I knew I was doing some things I shouldn’t be doing, but I was always conscious of my father’s words, ‘Always remember that the last name is not all yours,’ ” Clyde Goode often admonished his sons. It resonated in Kerry’s mind so much that he can still hear them as if it were yesterday.
His was a family of prayer warriors. “Both of my grandmothers and my great-grandmother wanted to help me recover, so they did about the only thing they could do and that was to pray,” said Kerry.
He vividly recalls hearing his great-grandmother, Dolly Mae Stanley, praying for hours at a time. “We kids would see her going in another room and we couldn’t understand how long a person who had been in a crouched position like that could ever walk again. But against all odds, her prayers, along with the entire Town Creek population, prayed like never before. “I could always be certain, I knew that no matter what the situation, she would always be praying for me,” he said.
Dolly Mae, who helped to raise many Town Creek children, had seven children of her own and 24 great-grandchildren. “She had this ability to make each of us think she loved us the best,” laughed Kerry. “She would slide some candy into our hands like it was a secret,” he laughed.
“Mama Dolly lived until she was 88 years old, celebrating many family birthdays and other occasions and always when it was over, she would spend time praying for everyone,” said Kerry.
In 1987, Kerry was the captain of the Crimson Tide team and later that year he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play the 1988 season, which meant moving to Florida for a while. He moved again to Denver, playing for the Denver Broncos, where he often sought out other Alabama players and gave them the same encouragement that those before him had offered when he was starting out. “All Alabama players in the NFL look out for each other when they get drafted, sort of showing them the lay of the land,” he explained. “I did the same for those players from Alabama who were on the opposing teams as well.”
In 1989 he returned to Tuscaloosa to finish his education, graduating with a BA in Commerce and Business Administration in 1990. After graduating, he worked for the Athletic Dept. at the University of Alabama in Compliance for two years then moved on to the Big Apple.
The world was his for the taking and he was enjoying every minute of it. He had achieved all of his dreams at that point and was coaching for the NFL New York Giants from 1993-96 and was the Strength and Conditioning Coach for the St. Louis Rams 1997-99. You can just about imagine what incredible shape he was in.
He was living every athlete’s dream. He had achieved so much at such a young age and he was always thanking God for his life and even though he lived far away now, he never forgot where his roots were firmly planted. Before long, he would be back on Alabama soil.
Indeed, 1999 saw Kerry Goode back home in Alabama, working as Community and Sponsorship Director for the Birmingham Thunderbolts.
Following that, he moved to Atlanta, becoming Sales Manager for Ryder Systems, where he worked for 13 years as a successful professional who excelled in that field just as he had on the football field.
Back in college there was this girl…
He never forgot her. Always, somewhere in the back of his mind was this look, a look that spoke volumes without words. “She was coming across the quad on her way from class and I was walking toward her,” he recalls. “Our eyes locked until she disappeared into a building.”
Tanja Goode tells the same story. She vividly recalls seeing him from a distance, his gaze holding hers until they almost met, but her path took her in another direction. “I did look back a couple of times to see if he was still looking,” she laughed. “He was.”
Later that week, one of Kerry’s teammates asked if he remembered her, a petite, pretty girl all dressed up as though she was working in an office somewhere instead of a student. Yes, he certainly remembered her.
Through acquaintances, she tracked him down because of the team jacket he had been wearing. “Who is #35?” she asked around. She sent word that if he called she would talk to him. That conversation lasted at least half an hour. A week later, they met formally at a Kappa frat party and that began a relationship that lasted from Kerry’s freshman year until he finished college. Even though their lives took separate paths for a while, he never really forgot her, never really considered spending the rest of his life without her and when he was working in Birmingham as Director of Community Relations and Sponsorships, he recruited a friend of hers as part of a Birmingham Thunderbolts event. The friend put them in touch and they began to date again. They were married on February 15, 2003 and now reside in Atlanta with five kids between them and a lot of wonderful memories to show for it.
He was loving life and working hard when the first symptoms hit, in 2013. He had some problems with his hands and some abdominal cramping that was unusual for him. He had always been in top physical condition, as far back as middle school and had rarely ever been sick.
At first, the doctors couldn’t find anything but, after dealing with the pain, which was increasing and a weight loss of 50 pounds, it was obvious that something was seriously wrong with the forty-nine-year-old former athlete. For the next two years he was sent to different specialists, until he finally went to a neurologist.
Like any illness, it started off with a bunch of tests. A needle was inserted into a muscle and moved around until it hit a nerve, “I almost came up off that table,” he said. “They found it with a ‘taser test’ that felt like I was being shocked.”
He had to wait for the test results from Friday afternoon until Monday morning.
Never in a million years could he have anticipated the diagnosis he received.
Read part 3 of this Lawrence County family story in next week’s Moulton Advertiser.
