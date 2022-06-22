Former Moulton man elected to S.C. House of Representatives

A former Lawrence County resident has been elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives.
Thomas Beach, 48, who is the son of Maria Beach and Don Beach, was elected to represent S.C. House District 10 on June 14. Beach is running unchallenged in the general election and will be sworn into office in November.
Beach is a 2006 Lawrence County High School graduate who had moved to Moulton from Texas in 1992. He and his wife, Glair, moved from the area in 2013. The couple have three children, Sophia, 12, Rio, 9, and Miguel, 7.
